The dynamic duo of crab and Greek yogurt boosts protein content, while corn provides niacin, which generates the energy you need to crush it in the gym.

Corn Cauliflower and Crab Soup Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10 You'll need 3 cups frozen corn kernels

1 Tbsp canola oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

1/2 tsp salt

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chili powderq

2 cups vegetable broth

3 cups frozen cauliflower

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

Juice of 1/2 lemon

4 Tbsp prepared pesto

12 oz. fresh lump crabmeat

Look for tubs of fresh crabmeat in the seafood section of supermarkets.