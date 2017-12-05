Healthy Recipes
Corn Cauliflower and Crab Soup
Niacin and protein found in this delicious soup will really ramp up your energy levels.
The dynamic duo of crab and Greek yogurt boosts protein content, while corn provides niacin, which generates the energy you need to crush it in the gym.
Corn Cauliflower and Crab Soup Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 3 cups frozen corn kernels
- 1 Tbsp canola oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp chili powderq
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 3 cups frozen cauliflower
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 4 Tbsp prepared pesto
- 12 oz. fresh lump crabmeat
Look for tubs of fresh crabmeat in the seafood section of supermarkets.
Directions
1. Thaw 1 cup corn kernels; set aside.
2. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt; heat for 5 minutes, or until onion is soft and darkened. Add garlic, cumin, and chili powder; heat for 30 seconds. Add broth, 2 cups frozen corn, and cauliflower. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for 10 minutes.
3. Place soup in a blender with yogurt and lemon juice; blend until smooth.
4. Divide soup among 4 bowls and top each with 1 Tbsp pesto, 1/4 cup thawed corn, and 3 oz. crab.