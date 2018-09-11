To dry out tofu, cover a plate with a paper towel and place the block on it. Put another towel and plate on top and let sit for 30 minutes. Drain and chop.

Healthy Tofu Tacos Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30 You'll need 1 block (about 200g) firm smoked tofu, cubed

1 cup cooked or canned pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup cubed pineapple

1/2 cup finely diced red onion

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 tsp lime zest

1 large avocado

1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1 garlic clove, minced

Juice of 1⁄2 lime

1/4 tsp cayenne powder

8 corn or whole-wheat tortillas