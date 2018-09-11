To dry out tofu, cover a plate with a paper towel and place the block on it. Put another towel and plate on top and let sit for 30 minutes. Drain and chop.
Healthy Tofu Tacos Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 1 block (about 200g) firm smoked tofu, cubed
- 1 cup cooked or canned pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup cubed pineapple
- 1/2 cup finely diced red onion
- 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
- 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
- 1 tsp lime zest
- 1 large avocado
- 1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Juice of 1⁄2 lime
- 1/4 tsp cayenne powder
- 8 corn or whole-wheat tortillas
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine tofu, beans, pineapple, red onion, bell pepper, cilantro, and lime zest.
2. Place avocado, sour cream, garlic, lime juice, and cayenne powder in a blender and blend until smooth.
3. To serve, spread avocado cream on tortillas and top with tofu mixture.