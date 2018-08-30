Healthy Recipes

Jerky Chickpea Pizza Bowl

Get all the flavors of pizza without the carbs.

by MS, RD
Recipe: How To Make Jerky Chickpea Pizza Bowl
Christopher Testani
Calories 397
Protein 25g
Fat 12g
Carbs 48g
Convenience Foods Needed: canned chickpeas, jerky, grated mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers 

Jerky Chickpea Pizza Bowl Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 2 (14 oz) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp Italian seasoning
  • ½ tsp dried chili pepper flakes
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 2 oz jerky, chopped
  • ½ cup jarred, sliced, roasted red pepper
  • ½ cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 cup grated part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • ⅓ cup sliced fresh basil
Directions 
1. Combine first 6 ingredients; spread onto baking pan. Roast at 375°F for 15 minutes.
2. Mix jerky, peppers, tomatoes, and tomato paste into chickpeas. Top with cheese; bake 5 minutes. Divide among bowls and garnish with basil.
