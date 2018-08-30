Convenience Foods Needed: canned chickpeas, jerky, grated mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers
Jerky Chickpea Pizza Bowl Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 (14 oz) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 2 tsp Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp dried chili pepper flakes
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2 oz jerky, chopped
- ½ cup jarred, sliced, roasted red pepper
- ½ cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 cup grated part-skim mozzarella cheese
- ⅓ cup sliced fresh basil
Directions
1. Combine first 6 ingredients; spread onto baking pan. Roast at 375°F for 15 minutes.
2. Mix jerky, peppers, tomatoes, and tomato paste into chickpeas. Top with cheese; bake 5 minutes. Divide among bowls and garnish with basil.