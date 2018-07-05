Why it's a fat burner: Blueberries contain pterostilbene, an antioxidant that may prevent fat storage.

Overnight Oatmeal With Blueberry Sauce Servings: 1

You'll need ⅓ cup rolled oats

2 tsp chia seeds

2 tsp cocoa powder

¼ tsp cinnamon

½ cup milk

⅓ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup frozen blueberries

1 tbsp pure maple syrup

½ tsp cornstarch

1 tbsp chopped walnuts

