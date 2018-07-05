Healthy Recipes

Overnight Oatmeal With Blueberry Sauce

This unexpectedly fat-burning dish is big on flavor.

Recipe: How To Make Overnight Oatmeal With Blueberry Sauce
Calories 413
Protein 5g
Fat 11g
Carbs 24g
Why it's a fat burner: Blueberries contain pterostilbene, an antioxidant that may prevent fat storage. 

Overnight Oatmeal With Blueberry Sauce Servings: 1
You'll need
  • ⅓ cup rolled oats
  • 2 tsp chia seeds
  • 2 tsp cocoa powder
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ cup milk
  • ⅓ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup frozen blueberries
  • 1 tbsp pure maple syrup
  • ½ tsp cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp chopped walnuts

Directions 
1. In a bowl, combine oats, chia seeds, cocoa powder, and cinnamon. Stir in milk and yogurt. Refrigerate overnight.
2. In the morning, combine blueberries, maple syrup, and cornstarch in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat on high for 2 minutes, stirring halfway through.
3. Top oats with sauce and walnuts.
