Overnight Oatmeal With Blueberry Sauce
This unexpectedly fat-burning dish is big on flavor.
Why it's a fat burner: Blueberries contain pterostilbene, an antioxidant that may prevent fat storage.
Overnight Oatmeal With Blueberry Sauce Servings: 1
You'll need
- ⅓ cup rolled oats
- 2 tsp chia seeds
- 2 tsp cocoa powder
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- ½ cup milk
- ⅓ cup plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup frozen blueberries
- 1 tbsp pure maple syrup
- ½ tsp cornstarch
- 1 tbsp chopped walnuts
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine oats, chia seeds, cocoa powder, and cinnamon. Stir in milk and yogurt. Refrigerate overnight.
2. In the morning, combine blueberries, maple syrup, and cornstarch in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat on high for 2 minutes, stirring halfway through.
3. Top oats with sauce and walnuts.