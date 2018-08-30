Healthy Recipes

Salmon Curry in a Hurry

Turn a can of fish, a bag of frozen veggies, and some boil-in-a-bag rice into a banquet at breakneck speed.

by MS, RD
Calories 389
Protein 30g
Fat 16g
Carbs 31g
Convenience Foods Needed: canned salmon, frozen mixed vegetables, boil-in-a-bag rice, curry paste 

Salmon Curry in a Hurry Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 pouch boil-in-a-bag brown rice
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1½ tbsp jarred red curry paste
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (14 oz) can light coconut milk
  • 3 (5 oz) cans pink or sockeye salmon, drained
  • 1 (12 oz) bag frozen Asian-medley vegetables
  • Juice of ½ lime
Directions 
1. Prepare rice according to package directions.
2. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt; cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add curry paste; cook 30 seconds.
3. Pour broth and coconut milk in pan. Bring to a simmer and heat 10 minutes. Stir in salmon and vegetables, bring to a simmer, and heat 5 minutes. Stir in lime juice and prepared brown rice.
