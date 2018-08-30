Salmon Curry in a Hurry

Directions

1. Prepare rice according to package directions.

2. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt; cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add curry paste; cook 30 seconds.

3. Pour broth and coconut milk in pan. Bring to a simmer and heat 10 minutes. Stir in salmon and vegetables, bring to a simmer, and heat 5 minutes. Stir in lime juice and prepared brown rice.