Salmon Curry in a Hurry
Turn a can of fish, a bag of frozen veggies, and some boil-in-a-bag rice into a banquet at breakneck speed.
Convenience Foods Needed: canned salmon, frozen mixed vegetables, boil-in-a-bag rice, curry paste
Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 pouch boil-in-a-bag brown rice
- 2 tsp oil
- 1 onion, diced
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1½ tbsp jarred red curry paste
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 (14 oz) can light coconut milk
- 3 (5 oz) cans pink or sockeye salmon, drained
- 1 (12 oz) bag frozen Asian-medley vegetables
- Juice of ½ lime
Directions
1. Prepare rice according to package directions.
2. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt; cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add curry paste; cook 30 seconds.
3. Pour broth and coconut milk in pan. Bring to a simmer and heat 10 minutes. Stir in salmon and vegetables, bring to a simmer, and heat 5 minutes. Stir in lime juice and prepared brown rice.