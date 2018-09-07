Healthy Recipes
Steak Chimichurri Sandwich
This muscle-building sandwich is a delicious source of protein.
In Argentina, grilled beef and the herb mixture known as chimichurri have been a delicious dynamic duo for generations. Bring them together in a sandwich and you’ll never settle for a turkey and cheese again.
Steak Chimichurri Sandwich Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tsp canola oil
- 1 lb sirloin or flank steak
- 1/2 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh oregano
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 8 slices whole-grain bread
- 1 cup sliced roasted red pepper
Directions
1. Place onion, lemon juice, sugar, and 1⁄4 tsp salt in a bowl. Massage onions until tender and pink, about 2 minutes. Chill until ready to use.
2. Heat canola oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper and place in skillet. Cook for 4 minutes per side for medium-rare, or until desired doneness. Remove steak and let rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing.
3. Place parsley, oregano, jalapeño, garlic, 1⁄4 tsp salt, and 1⁄4 tsp pepper in a bowl. Stir in olive oil, red wine vinegar, and mayo.
4. To assemble each sandwich, spread herb mayonnaise on a slice of bread and top with steak, roasted red pepper, and onion. Spread more mayo on a second slice of bread and place on sandwich.