Steak Chimichurri Sandwich

Directions

1. Place onion, lemon juice, sugar, and 1⁄4 tsp salt in a bowl. Massage onions until tender and pink, about 2 minutes. Chill until ready to use.

2. Heat canola oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper and place in skillet. Cook for 4 minutes per side for medium-rare, or until desired doneness. Remove steak and let rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing.

3. Place parsley, oregano, jalapeño, garlic, 1⁄4 tsp salt, and 1⁄4 tsp pepper in a bowl. Stir in olive oil, red wine vinegar, and mayo.

4. To assemble each sandwich, spread herb mayonnaise on a slice of bread and top with steak, roasted red pepper, and onion. Spread more mayo on a second slice of bread and place on sandwich.