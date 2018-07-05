Why it's a fat burner: Salmon offers omega-3 fats, which may alter fat metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity.
Sushi Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 lb skinless salmon fillets
- 1 cup shelled frozen edamame
- 3 cups cooked brown rice
- 1 cucumber, sliced into matchsticks
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
- 2 cups cubed fresh pineapple
- 3 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
Directions
1. Place salmon in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a light simmer and cook for 6 minutes. Transfer fish to a plate and break apart flesh with a fork.
2. Prepare edamame according to package directions. In a bowl, toss together salmon, edamame, rice, cucumber, carrots, avocado, and pineapple.
3. In a separate bowl, stir together remaining ingredients except nori.
4. Toss salad with dressing and top with nori.