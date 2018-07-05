Healthy Recipes

Sushi Salad

Get your omega-3s in with this delicious salad.

Jarren Vink
Calories 557
Protein 39g
Fat 21g
Carbs 59g
Why it's a fat burner: Salmon offers omega-3 fats, which may alter fat metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity. 

Sushi Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 lb skinless salmon fillets
  • 1 cup shelled frozen edamame
  • 3 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 cucumber, sliced into matchsticks
  • 2 carrots, shredded
  • 1 avocado, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups cubed fresh pineapple
  • 3 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

Directions 
1. Place salmon in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a light simmer and cook for 6 minutes. Transfer fish to a plate and break apart flesh with a fork.
2. Prepare edamame according to package directions. In a bowl, toss together salmon, edamame, rice, cucumber, carrots, avocado, and pineapple.
3. In a separate bowl, stir together remaining ingredients except nori.
4. Toss salad with dressing and top with nori.
