Sushi Salad

Directions

1. Place salmon in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a light simmer and cook for 6 minutes. Transfer fish to a plate and break apart flesh with a fork.

2. Prepare edamame according to package directions. In a bowl, toss together salmon, edamame, rice, cucumber, carrots, avocado, and pineapple.

3. In a separate bowl, stir together remaining ingredients except nori.

4. Toss salad with dressing and top with nori.