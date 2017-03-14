11 Signs You're Eating Too Many Carbs

All carbs are not created equal. Overeating carbohydrates goes hand in hand with overconsuming sugar, says Jason Ewoldt, R.D., wellness dietitian at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. “Generally, most people are not over consuming fruits and vegetables or even whole grains but rather processed and enriched carbohydrates including foods with added sugar.” Overconsuming sugar and refined carbohydrates can create a whirlwind of unpleasant symptoms, including these common side effects.

While switching to a low-carb diet isn't essential to lose weight or build muscle, make sure you're eating quality carbohydrates, preferably whole grains, vegetables, and anything with a lot of fiber. And if you're worried that your diet might be too carb heavy, these are some signs that you're suspicions are correct. Keep an eye out for any of these issues and adjust your diet accordingly.