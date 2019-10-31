Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

The 5 Biggest Benefits of Tart Cherries

Unleash the antioxidant power of this super fruit with tart cherry juice.

If you follow health news, you’ve probably heard of tart cherries by now. These little nutritional superstars have made their way onto every nutritionally conscious person’s radar thanks to the many studies lauding its benefits. So, just how “super” is this superfood? Not only is it loaded with nutrients like vitamin A and manganese, here are five more impressive benefits of tart cherries. 

1. Antioxidant Powerhouse

The antioxidant compounds in tart cherries, known as anthocyanins, are a strong defense against free radicals, which can cause a slew of health issues such as Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and cancer. Tart cherries contain up to five times more antioxidants than sweet cherries. 

2. Potent Anti-Inflammatory

Researchers believe the high antioxidant content makes tart cherries the most powerful anti-inflammatory of any food. Studies have found that tart cherries lower the risk of gout, alleviate osteoarthritis, and improve gut health.

3. Combats Metabolic Syndrome

Research points to tart cherries as an effective way to fight metabolic syndrome—a group of conditions that increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Tart cherries lowered blood pressure and insulin levels, and reduced arterial stiffness.

4. Immunity Booster

The high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory concentration in tart cherries may improve immune function. Studies found that tart cherries helped prevent upper respiratory infections, potentially due to the antimicrobial properties of anthocyanins.

5. Speeds Recovery

There is very strong evidence that tart cherries reduce muscle soreness and minimize loss of muscle strength. In addition, they contain high levels of melatonin, which improves your quality and length of sleep.

While tart cherries are in season during the summer, you can enjoy them this winter and year-round frozen, dried, or as juice. Move over, kale. There’s a new must-eat superfood that should be on your radar (and grocery list).

