6 Things to Know About Refeed Meals

2. Cheat Meals vs. Refeed Meals

The main difference between a cheat meal and a refeed meal is intention. With cheat meals, most of the time there is none. You could be at a family barbeque and veer off plan by downing a handful of beers and overstaying your welcome at the chips and dip table for no other reason than you wanted to. Nutritionally speaking, these meals are unbalanced, with way more fat and carbs than you may need and little to no protein. But some people, like The Rock, do plan their cheat meals.

These are bound to happen, and that’s totally cool. When you have a cheat meal, just enjoy it and then get right back on your meal plan. No sweat.

On the other hand, a refeed meal is pre-planned or added to your plan for good reason. A key component of a good refeed is knowing why you’re having it and understanding what foods you need. Protein is key for helping you to rebuild muscle tissues, so if you had a particularly tough training session, an increase in protein will help mitigate the extra damage you did in the gym.

Carbs and fats are purely energy, so these should be eaten in excess when you’re fatigued and need a pick-me-up. Based on what you have or will encounter, you’ll know which food sources to consume more of.