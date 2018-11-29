6 Muscle-Building Breakfast Recipes to Eat Any Time of Day

Who says you can’t eat breakfast at night? Not us. These six muscle-building recipes will have you believing the most important meal of the day is breakfast... for dinner.

Deep down, everybody loves breakfast. But few among us are lucid enough at daybreak to do anything more creative in the kitchen than float cereal in milk or slap a fried egg on toast. The solution to getting more out of your breakfast and brunch staples? Be slightly rebellious and transform typical morning foods into a meal at night. Everything from oats to waffles to scrambled eggs can take their turn on the dinner table to serve as the backbone for nutrient-dense, muscle-minded end-of- day meals. So get cracking on these breakfast-for-dinner recipes and learn why breaking the supper rules never tasted so good.