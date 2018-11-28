Which Diet Is Best for You? A Guide to Keto, Carnivore Diet, Vegan, Intermittent Fasting, and More

Intermittent Fasting

What it is: You restrict all your food to be eaten within a certain feed window, then you fast the rest of the time. Some types require whole-day fasts, but the most popular—and most doable for real life—is time-restricted feeding, where you fast for 16 to 20 hours, then eat whatever you want in a four- to eight-hour window.

What the research says: Intermittent Fasting (IF) will help you lose fat and maintain strength at least as well as counting calories, says a 2017 study analysis in JISSN. Another study in JAMA Internal Medicine found people who ate whatever they wanted, but every other day, lost 6 percent of their body weight over one year—about the same as those who restricted their daily calorie count.

Some studies suggest IF may actually work better than calorie tracking, like one 2016 paper in the Journal of Translational Medicine which reports fit folks who only ate within an eight-hour window lost more fat and maintained more muscle than those who ate the same number of calories over 12 hours instead.

Outside of body comp, studies show fasting for periods can improve your cholesterol and triglycerides, help control disease-causing inflammatory cells and metabolic hormones, and may even help control insulin levels.

The pros: The only rule of intermittent fasting is you stop chewing when the clock strikes fasting time, so it’s really easy to follow. And because IF doesn’t ban any foods, it’s an easy way to cut calories without obsessing over everything you put in your mouth or feeling deprived.

“When you have less time to eat, you will eat fewer calories,” says DJ Blatner, RD, nutritionist for the Chicago CUBS and author of The Superfood Swap.

The best part of IF is you can make it work for any schedule, picking whichever hours to feed and fast that fit your life, she adds. (Psst: If a 16-hour fast freaks you out, start with 12 hours on, 12 off—a kind of IF light, suggests Blatner.)

The cons: Research shows almost no downsides to IF, but Blatner points out that the free-for-all feed window can be a green light for unhealthy choices.

“Food isn’t just about calories and weight. It’s also about quality of nutrients to protect us against disease and, for guys who are working out, to help with muscle repair and recovery,” she explains.

If you can keep your nutrients up and the junk down, the biggest drawback is really just irritability for the first couple of days or mornings you’re fasting—but that’ll go away as your body gets used to the schedule.

Who it’s best for: IF is a great option for any guy who wants to shed fat, regardless of their training methodology, Blatner says. The one group it’s not right for: Guys trying to bulk up since they need more calories, more often.