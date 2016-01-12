Sponsored Content

NFL All-Pro, Tight End, Vernon Davis doesn’t let off the accelerator when it comes to his training. Annually among the most dominating offensive players in the league, Davis prides himself on a strict eating and training regimen that enables him to maintain a big, strong, shredded physique for maximum performance on the field.

As Davis gets prepared for the upcoming season, Washington’s new Tight End, continues to “bring it” for each and every workout with the help of MuscleTech supplements! Check him out crushing this speed drill.

Vernon Davis | Training with Muscle Tech Only one way to refuel after this session with MuscleTech #MTSponsor #DC #HTTR #NewBeginnings #protein #refuel Posted by Vernon Davis on Thursday, April 7, 2016

Featured MuscleTech Product: naNOX9 Next Gen

It’s back! Ten years after reinventing the nitric oxide category with the most powerful pill of its kind, Team MuscleTech proudly introduces naNOX9 Next Gen – the next generation of the legendary nitric oxide amplifier! naNOX9 Next Gen contains a full clinical dose of Nitrosigine – a new patented complex of inositol-stabilized arginine silicate that cranks up NO levels to force the most unbelievable pumps imaginable! And just like the original, naNOX9 Next Gen initiates rapid compound hyper-diffusion in just nine seconds, forcing fast, powerful, muscle-flooding pumps!