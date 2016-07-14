Hinterhaus Productions / Getty

Build Muscle

5 Protein Supplement Options for Every Diet

Feel like you're hitting a plateau in your training? Diversify your protein supplements to make bigger gains.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Hinterhaus Productions / Getty

If your endless hours at the gym aren't helping you gain muscle, the problem might be in your nutrition. Use these five protein supplements to support your goals.

1 of 5
Gabriel Vergani / EyeEm / Getty
Whey Protein

The best whey powders on the market contain whey protein isolate and/or whey protein hydrolysates—the purest forms of whey, which digest the fastest. Whey protein concentrate (WPC) is good, too, but it contains higher amounts of carbs and fats.

2 of 5
Gabriel Vergani / EyeEm / Getty
Casein Protein

Casein is ideal before bedtime for providing a steady trickle of aminos overnight, and it’s even been found to enhance muscle building when added to whey in a post-workout shake. Look for a powder that includes micellar casein, the slowest digesting casein of them all.

3 of 5
Mint Images / Getty
Egg White Protein

Egg white protein digests slower than whey but faster than casein. So while on its own it’s not the best around workout time, a shake containing egg white, whey, and casein protein will supply your body with a combination of fast-, slow-, and medium-digesting proteins to keep muscles growing.

4 of 5
istetiana / Getty
Beef Protein

Beef protein powder comes from actual beef, but it’s had virtually all of its fat stripped away. As a result, this protein powder digests very quickly, making it a worthwhile substitution for whey if you have a milk-protein allergy.

5 of 5
Anawat Sudchanham / EyeEm / Getty
Soy Protein

Soy protein digests at a moderate rate and boosts nitric oxide levels, increases growth hormone release, and aids muscle recovery. The latest research concluded that soy does not decrease testosterone or raise estrogen levels in men.

Topics:
Comments