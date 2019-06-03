6 Supplements to Raise Your Testosterone

Every guy knows that he needs ideal levels of testosterone to maximize muscle growth from his hard efforts in the gym. Healthy guys who are training seriously have, essentially, two natural ways to increase testosterone through supplementation:

Take supplements that free existing testosterone that is bound and inactive. Take supplements that increase your body’s production of testosterone.

In other words, you may already have plenty of testosterone in your system, but much of it isn’t available for muscle-building because it’s bound by sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), causing it to float aimlessly in your system. On the other hand, you may be able to increase muscle-building by driving up your body’s ability to produce more T.

M&F’s list of testosterone boosters addresses both situations. You can seek out these supplements as stand alone, or look for products that contain more than one of our recommendations, addressing both ways of boosting your body’s natural level of testosterone so you can maximize muscle building.