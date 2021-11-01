This month I’ve been trying out the Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein powder.

The makers say it’s the best-selling whey protein drink out there.

Apparently, it tastes great too!

So, let’s see if there’s any truth to the claims or if this post-workout powder is “gold standard” in name only.

What is Gold Standard Whey Protein?

The Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein powder is a post-workout nutritional supplement to “unlock your full gains and potential”.

Not only does it speed-up recovery after a sweaty gym session, but it also gets your macros in faster.

Sold in 90+ countries, it’s owned and manufactured by Optimum Nutrition Inc.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) has been involved in the sports nutrition industry since 1986.

That’s more than 30 years of experience!

So, it’s no wonder it dominates Amazon’s bestseller list.

It’s available in over 20 different gluten-free flavors – enough to satisfy any craving.

You can choose anything from Coffee and Chocolate Hazelnut to French Vanilla Crème and Strawberry Banana.

They even have an unflavored option.

Just add one scoop of the Gold Standard whey protein powder to 6 to 8 ounces of water, milk, or smoothie and shake, shake, shake.

In addition to a multitude of flavors, there are several size options too.

These include:

6 Servings (6.56 oz)

(6.56 oz) 14 Servings (1 lb)

(1 lb) 27-30 Servings (2 lbs)

(2 lbs) 68-75 Servings (5 lbs)

(5 lbs) 141-149 Servings (10 lbs)

Prices start anywhere from $9.99 to $119.99 depending on which weight and flavor combination you opt for.

Each serving promises to deliver 24g of fast-digesting protein, to pick up the slack where slow-acting whole foods fall short.

But that’s not all!

One scoop of this post-workout powder has an impressive 5.5g of naturally occurring Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) to aid muscle recovery.

It also contains 4g of Glutamine and Glutamic amino acids to help boost gut function, immunity, and overall nutrition.

Once dissolved in liquid, the special protein blend helps:

Build, replenish, and maintain lean muscle mass

Enable faster recovery of muscle tissue

Optimize strength, performance, and endurance

Restore depleted energy reserves

Maximize protein intake – all bulk, no fat!

Streamline nutrient uptake

It’s ideal for those who like to focus on high-intensity, strength, and endurance training.

And it’s low carb too.

So, if you’re into bodybuilding, weightlifting, or simply want to push your body to the limit, this protein powder could be a good choice for you.

How Does Gold Standard Whey Protein Work?

Does the science back up this multi-whey protein blend?

To find out, I took a closer look at some core ingredients found in the Double Rich Chocolate Gold Standard Whey Protein.

Here’s what I discovered.

Whey Protein Isolate (WPI): WPI is up to 95% pure making it the blend’s primary source of protein. Low fat, low carb, and virtually lactose-free, it has been specially processed and refined to make it fast-acting and easy to digest. This 14-day study shows how WPI accelerated the recovery rates of 14 participants. Isometric knee extension strength was also found to be significantly higher after taking WPI.

WPI is up to 95% pure making it the blend’s primary source of protein. Low fat, low carb, and virtually lactose-free, it has been specially processed and refined to make it fast-acting and easy to digest. This 14-day study shows how WPI accelerated the recovery rates of 14 participants. Isometric knee extension strength was also found to be significantly higher after taking WPI. Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC): WPC has around 70-80% protein and contains more fat and lactose than WPI. This 21-week study measured the cross-sectional muscle of 31 participants. The men were split into three groups and asked to undergo resistance training. At the end of the study, the group consuming whey protein was found to have increased leg muscle mass compared to that of the individuals in the placebo and control groups.

WPC has around 70-80% protein and contains more fat and lactose than WPI. This 21-week study measured the cross-sectional muscle of 31 participants. The men were split into three groups and asked to undergo resistance training. At the end of the study, the group consuming whey protein was found to have increased leg muscle mass compared to that of the individuals in the placebo and control groups. Whey Peptides: Peptides are broken down more than other whey variants. This is done to hasten the absorption of protein by the body (up to 200% faster than whole protein). This 3-day study took 12 men and tested their recovery rate. Each participant was given a whey supplement containing 25g of protein. The study found that the men taking whey hydrolysate post-exercise recovered faster.

In addition to whey, Gold Standard contains natural and artificial flavors to improve the taste and mixability of the powder.

And for those pro athletes, you’ll be happy to hear that Gold Standard is banned substance tested.

There’s no RBST and artificial growth hormones to worry about either.

What Are People Saying About Gold Standard Whey Protein?

Here’s what some regular users of Gold Standard had to say.

Alex thinks the taste is great. It doesn’t leave him bloated like other protein powders.

Kyle gives the protein shake an impressive 5/5 for taste, mixability, and value.

Ashley loves the sucralose-free Double Rich Chocolate flavor, stating that “it’s by far the best, most effective protein powder” they’ve tried to date.

Not all reviews I found were positive though. Cristian was disappointed and claimed the new formula didn’t agree with him.

Despite a few grumbles, the overall customer rating of Gold Standard is high.

Especially when you consider the huge volume of reviews on Amazon alone.

My Experience Using Gold Standard Whey Protein

After using Gold Standard for over two weeks now, I can understand what some of the buzz is about.

As directed, I took the protein shake after my workouts and I’ve already started to notice some results.

I recover faster from my workouts

The extra protein is helping me make some nice gains

I’m looking leaner and more toned

And the Double Rich Chocolate flavor I tried tasted pretty good.

There was no weird after taste and it didn’t leave me heavy or bloated after consumption.

It satisfied my sweet tooth too. I follow a pretty low carb diet, so this gave me a satisfying treat post workout.

It also mixed well with both water and milk. Although it’s no surprise that the water/powder combo was a little bland and lackluster compared to milk.

I did find that the product was quite difficult to get hold of.

At the time of writing this, Gold Standard is completely sold out on Amazon US. This means your best bet is to order direct from the ON store.

Should You Buy Gold Standard Whey Protein?

While I was happy with ON Gold Standard, I wouldn’t say it’s the best protein powder out there.

For a whey protein powder, it’s great.

But it doesn’t contain Casein.

Whey protein hydrolysates, like those found in Gold Standard, are great at allowing you to process protein in record time. But good sports nutrition is all about balance.

Casein, another form of protein, is digested much slower by your body. By combining both fast and slow absorbing protein, you get a more consistent result.

For this reason, I recommend Tri-Protein by Crazy Nutrition.

It delivers everything Gold Standard promises plus much, much more.

This includes an incredible 6 different types of protein which are released over three separate phases. Helping fuel your body consistently over a 24-hour period.

Click here to checkout Tri-Protein by Crazy Nutrition and see what it can do for you!

Thanks for reading and I wish you the best of luck in achieving your fitness goals.

This content provided by our partners at musclepursuit.com