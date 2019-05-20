Workout Routines

The 20-minute full-body HIIT workout to burn fat

Spike your heart rate and torch fat in less than half an hour.

by
The 20-minute full-body HIIT workout to burn fat
milan2099 / Getty
milan2099 / Getty
Duration 20
Exercises 5
Equipment Yes

Who says every (or, really, any) gym visit needs to be an hours-long slog? With high-intensity interval training (HIIT) you can hit it hard and be done in just 20 minutes.

"This effective workout is designed to burn fat while building a lean, cut physique,” says Brynn Putnam, founder of NYC’s Refine Method, which specializes in HIIT. “By performing total-body exercises with challenging weights and minimal rest, you not only optimize your calorie burn during your workout, but also boost your metabolism for hours after.”

Directions

Complete all five exercises for 60 seconds each. For the last exercise (treadmill sprints), sprint for 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, sprint 20 seconds, and then rest 10 seconds again (a total of 60 seconds).

Complete four rounds in total with minimal rest between sets. You may rest one minute between rounds.

For more HIIT workouts

Check out these eight amazing fat-burning intervals, the ultimate HIIT workout, and the 20-minute HIIT workout to target legs.

 

Today's Workout The 20-minute full-body HIIT workout to burn fat (Do 4 rounds)

Exercise 1.

Split Squat to Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Split Squat to Press thumbnail
1 sets
60 sec. reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 2.

Burpee to Broad Jump How to
Man Doing a Jumping Burpee thumbnail
1 sets
60 sec. reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 3.

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
1 sets
60 sec. reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 4.

Ball Slam You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Ball Slam thumbnail
1 sets
60 sec. reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 5.

Sprint You'll need: No Equipment How to
Man sprinting on track thumbnail
2 sets
Tabata style: 20 sec. with 10 sec rest reps
10 sec. rest
Topics:
Comments