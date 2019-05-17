The Beach Body Arms Workout

Going to the beach can be the source of anxiety for a lot of people. But if you've been sticking with your fitness goals, it could be the perfect place to show off the hard work you've been doing in the gym and in the kitchen.

If you still feel like there's room for improvement before you hit the waves this summer (or on your next island vacation), we've got a great arm workout for you. It's built around supersets, which is one of the best workout methods to incorporate into your strength training. With this plan, you'll get the most out of your reps, get a major pump, and spark muscular development.

Directions

Perform four rounds of each superset (A and B) before moving on to the next superset (there are three supersets total). Rest 90 seconds between each round.

If you're up for it, wear a weight belt or a weight vest while doing the dips to increase the difficulty level.