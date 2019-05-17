Workout Routines

The Beach Body Arms Workout

Get an awesome pump—and be ready to show off your guns at the beach this summer—with this high-volume workout for biceps and triceps.

Duration 45 min.
Exercises 6
Equipment Yes

Going to the beach can be the source of anxiety for a lot of people. But if you've been sticking with your fitness goals, it could be the perfect place to show off the hard work you've been doing in the gym and in the kitchen.

If you still feel like there's room for improvement before you hit the waves this summer (or on your next island vacation), we've got a great arm workout for you. It's built around supersets, which is one of the best workout methods to incorporate into your strength training. With this plan, you'll get the most out of your reps, get a major pump, and spark muscular development.

Directions

Perform four rounds of each superset (A and B) before moving on to the next superset (there are three supersets total). Rest 90 seconds between each round.

If you're up for it, wear a weight belt or a weight vest while doing the dips to increase the difficulty level.

 

The Beach Body Arms Workout

Exercise 1A

Chinup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Chinup thumbnail
4 sets
Max effort reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 1B

Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Dips thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 2A

EZ-Bar Curl You'll need: EZ-Bar How to
EZ-Bar Curl thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 2B

Decline EZ-Bar Lying Triceps Extension You'll need: EZ-Bar How to
Decline EZ-Bar Lying Triceps Extension thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 3A

Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Hammer Curl thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 3B

Triceps Pushdown You'll need: Elastic Band How to
Triceps Pushdown thumbnail
4 sets
Max effort reps
90 sec. rest
