Abs and Core Exercises

The 7 Best 'Muscle & Fitness' Abs Workout Routines of All Time

Bulking season should mean absolutely nothing for your abs.

No matter the season, abs shouldn’t go untrained—even if you’re not showing off your ripped six-pack. Plus, no one wants a beer belly. Any time is the perfect time to start hammering away at your midsection through HIIT, weight training, and everything in-between. Attack your abs and obliques to build the perfect core with these abs-centric exercises, workouts, and nutrition tips.

Follow any of these perfectly tuned guidelines for the abs of your dreams.

1. 28 Days to Six-Pack Abs Workout Program

Minimize your pain and frustration by easing into this program, cleaning up your diet, and hitting some supps to take you to the promised land.

See the full 28 Days to Six-Pack Abs Workout Program here. 

2. Six-Week Power Abs Routine

Like a powerlifter, you want strong abs.  The keys to such a look are a low-fat diet (that, you knew) and training your abs with weights plus these tricks.

See the full Six-Week Power Abs Routine here. 

 

3. 3-Day Abs Workout for a Shredded Six-Pack

Train your abs smarter by designing your core workouts with exercises that fit these categories. It's all you’ll ever need to build strong abs and an injury-resistant lower back.

See the full 3-Day Abs Workout for a Shredded Six-Pack here. 

4. HIIT Your Abs for a Ripped Six-Pack

This fast-paced workout will target specific muscles that will have your stomach looking shredded when you take your shirt off this summer. 

See the full HIIT Your Abs for a Ripped Six-Pack workout here. 

5. 6 Weighted Abs Exercises for a Shredded Stomach

By using weight during abdominal exercises, you will increase muscle and improve its appearance. Not to mention building a stronger abdominal area will help you during your lifts and other athletic events.

See the full 6 Weighted Abs Exercises for a Shredded Stomach workout here. 

6. Six Moves for a Shredded Six-Pack

A tight, lean, shredded stomach not only looks great, but also feels great and builds more confidence. Let's face it, a chiseled midsection is something we all strive to strut.

See the full Six Moves for a Shredded Six-Pack workout here. 

7. 7 Best Moves for Crazy Obliques

When training for a killer midsection, one area most guys forget to train is their obliques. They help separate great midsections from average ones.

See the full 7 Best Moves for Crazy Obliques workout here. 

