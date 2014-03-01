5 Simple Moves for Beach-Ready Abs

Machine Cable Crunch

Targets: Upper Abdominals

Select a weight you can handle that isn't too heavy, then attach a rope to a high pulley cable machine. Holding the rope, kneel below the rope attachment. Lower the rope until your hands are next to your face.

With the hips stationary, flex the waist as you contract the abs so that the elbows travel toward the middle of the thighs. Exhale as you perform this portion of the movement and hold the contraction for a second.

5 Sets, 20 Reps

Top Tip: You can also hit the upper obliques by twisting the rope to the left and right when bringing the weight down. To really stress the obliques it may be more beneficial to use a single handed rope as you will be able to twist and hit the obliques more.