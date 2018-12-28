The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Impressive arms don’t just look good. They also serve a real-life purpose. When you’re able to use your arms to move your own body weight up and down, you can overload your muscles and get better results in the gym.
The biceps/triceps workout we’re offering here will help you do just that, providing a high-impact session that will stimulate growth and jumpstart your arm training. Combining heavier compound exercises with high repetition isolation moves, it provides the perfect combination of intensity and volume to pack mass on your guns.
|Excercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Decline Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Extension
|3
|12-15
|Dumbbell Curl
|3
|12-15
|Chin-Up
|4
|8-10
|Dip
|4
|8-12
|Plate Pinch
|4
|ALAP*
*As long as possible
