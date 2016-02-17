6 Signs Your Arm Workout Sucks

We’ve yet to meet someone who is serious about fitness that desires to own flabby, weak arms. In fact, the mere thought that such a bizarre lifter exists sends terror shivers ripping down our spine.

But in order to achieve strong, defined pipes you a) have to remove the autopilot from your training routine, and b) must be aware of any red flags that could pose a threat to your progress. For help spotting the warning signals, we spoke with ACE personal trainer Franklin Antoian, creator of iBodyFit.com