6 Rowing Variations for a Stronger Upper Back

1. Barbell Row

Defining Difference: This is your classic back-thickening move—the reference point for any free-weight row. The weight is heavy, the palms are facing back (pronated), the torso is somewhere between 45 degrees and parallel with the floor (depending on how heavy the weight is), and all you’re thinking about is pulling that bar, with force, up to your stomach while keeping your body stable.

Action: Stand holding a barbell with a shoulder-width, overhand grip and your knees slightly bent. Bend over at your waist until your torso is between parallel with and 45 degrees to the floor. Start with the bar hanging straight down toward the floor and your arms extended. Bend your elbows and contract your back muscles to pull the bar up to your stomach, keeping your torso in the same position throughout. Squeeze the contraction at the top, then slowly lower the bar back to the arms extended position.

When to Do It: As the first exercise in your back workout, or at the very least your first rowing move after doing heavy lat pulldowns or pullups.