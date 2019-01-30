Back Exercises
6 Rowing Variations for a Stronger Upper Back
Build strength and thickness in your upper back with these rowing exercise variations.
What’s the best big lift you can do for your upper body? If your gut reaction says the bench press or military press, you need to start focusing a bit more on pulling over pushing. Truth is, the classic barbell row will give any upper-body exercise a run for its money in terms of developing pure strength and piles of muscle. In fact, most reputable trainers would probably tell you upper-body pulling movements should be prioritized over presses in your program. Why? Because, chances are, your shoulders are hunched at least slightly forward due to guys’ press-happy nature in the gym, plus all the posture-destroying texting, typing, and driving people do, which sets the shoulders even further forward.
If rows aren’t currently a focal point of your training, it’s time they get there—and fast. This one basic movement can be done any number of ways for a bigger, broader, more badass back. Here are six of those ways.