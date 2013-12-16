6 Ways to Row Right

6. Inverted Row
The Emphasis: middle back, rhomboids, lats, and traps
The Breakdown: Typically done in a power rack or Smith-machine, the inverted row calls for you simply grab a racked bar staged around waist height and pull your chest to the bar for reps. Despite the fact that it’s a bodyweight-only move, this may be the best all-in-one back exercise on the planet. It is shoulder friendly, hits the entire back and is a great finisher when you are fatigued due to its variability in intensity. It is also a great alternative to pull-ups if you have a shoulder injury or are too heavy to perform enough pull-ups to instigate growth.
The Plan: This is another great exercise to use as a finisher when you are fatigued. It is generally a safe exercise that uses just your bodyweight as a load and has a high variability of intensity. It is also great to use if you are coming off a shoulder injury and are looking to help increase you back strength. Try performing a few sets to failure. It’s important to note that the higher the bar is, the easier the sets become, so if you’re new to this move, start with a higher-racked bar and move it down as you gain strength.
For more training info from Justin Grinnell, CSCS, you can go to www.justingrinnell.com, or visit his gym’s website at www.mystateoffitness.com, his Facebook page, or check him out on Twitter.