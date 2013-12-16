6 Ways to Row Right

Attack Your Back

Everyone that wants to have a barn door back likes to spend most of their time on width-focused movements like pulldowns and pull-ups. But if you look at the training routines of Sandow winners like Dorian Yates and Lee Haney you’ll realize that dense backs are best built with heavy rows. Rows help you add another dimension to your back development – not only do they augment you’re the width of your lats but they also focus on the muscles of your mid-back that add serious depth.

But even Lee and Dorian stepped away from the barbell row now and again. Total back building requires the infusion of several different types of rows, each offering a slightly different muscular emphasis. Master them all and no back fiber will go unscathed. These six versions are a good starting point. Mastering these and understanding how they tax your back will get you ready to move on to more challenging versions in no time.