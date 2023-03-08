28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Have you heard the term out of sight, out of mind? This can be applied in many gym settings where some beginner and intermediate lifters train the mirror muscles—you know, abs, pecs and biceps—and forget those all-important posterior muscles. That’s where the inverted row comes in.
One muscle group that gets neglected regularly is the upper back, and an excellent exercise to train this vital area is the inverted row. The inverted row is an exercise that is great for all levels of lifters because it can easily be regressed and progressed.
Plus, it also targets the biceps as well. Now do we have your attention?
More experienced lifters shrug off the inverted row and opt for pullups and chinups, but sleeping on the inverted row is an error in judgment. Why? Because inverted rows will improve your performance with those exercises, and you can add volume for juicy muscle-building gains.
Here we’ll dive deeply into the inverted row, including what it is, how to do it, benefits, standard errors, and variations to keep you progressing.
Ready to row to grow? Then let’s go.
Rows are broken up into two major categories vertical (pullups, chinups, lat pulldowns, and upright rows) and horizontal, like the inverted row. With the inverted row, you’re lying faceup underneath a barbell in a squat rack or smith machine and pulling your bodyweight toward the bar, working your forearms, biceps, upper back, and lats while maintaining a neutral spine.
Think of it as a faceup plank, but one that works the biceps. The beauty of the inverted row is that you can change the barbell’s angle to progress or regress the exercise. Moving it up the rack means less body weight is involved, and moving it closer to the floor means more of your body weight is worked.
The inverted row is predominantly an upper-body exercise, but the lower body is involved, mainly isometrically, to allow the upper body pulling muscles to do their job. Here are the primary muscles worked by the inverted row.
Vertical pulling is more challenging because either more of your body weight (chin-ups) is involved or gravity is acting on the weight more (;at pulldowns and upright rows). What does this mean for you? Body-weight horizontal rows are slightly easier, allowing you to do more reps for added size and strength.
Here are some vital benefits of performing Inverted rows.
The inverted row is less technical than a barbell deadlift, but there are a few things to watch out for to get the best out of this excellent horizontal pulling exercise.
The inverted row is an excellent exercise to program on a full, lower, or upper body day, making it versatile. It can be your main strength exercise on full and upper body days and an accessory exercise on lower body days to improve posterior strength for squats and deadlifts.
Here are a few general programming suggestions depending on your goals.
Below are inverted row variations and alternatives to stave off boredom and reduce overuse injuries.