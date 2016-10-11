Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine

Full-Body Exercises

16 Exercises for Volume and Intensity Training

Improve your physique by alternating volume and intensity at the gym.

by
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine

How many gym rats do you know who never seem to progress no matter how hard and consistently they train? The unfortunate fact is that as you acheive a certain level of fitness, physique improvements flatline and strength and size gains stall. It’s like once your body hits a certain level of fitness, that’s where it wants to stay, forever. Many lifters forget that they need to be progressing intelligently—there’s more to it than upping the weight and going to failure.

The solution: Alternate between heavy lifting one week and high-rep sets the next. Here are 16 moves that need to be in your arsenal to increase the intensity of your workouts and leave those plateaus in the dust. Follow our plan for seven weeks and you’ll be shopping for a larger shirt in no time.

Check Out the Full Workout Routine >>

1 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
1. Bench Press

Hold the bar with an outside-shoulder-width grip. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and slightly arch your lower back. Lift the bar out of the rack, lower it to your sternum, and then push the weight up, making sure to drive with your feet.

SEE ALSO: 8 Great Tips for a Better Bench Press

2 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
2. Off-Set Split Squat

Hold a dumbbell with your left hand at shoulder level, standing with your right foot in front of your knee. Keeping your torso upright, bend both knees and lower your body until your rear knee nearly touches the floor. 

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

SEE ALSO: Overhead Dumbbell Split Squat

3 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
3. Dumbbell Push Press

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level with a neutral grip. Dip your knees and then explosively straighten your legs and press the weights overhead using the momentum from your lower body.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

SEE ALSO: The Best Full-Shoulder Workout Routine

4 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
4. Staggered Stance Bentover Row

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand and stand with your left leg in front of the right, keeping the weight on the front leg. Bend forward at the hips and row the dumbbell to your side. Repeat with your other arm.

Sets: 3

Reps: 15

SEE ALSO: The Maxed Out Muscle Workout: Shoulders

5 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
5. Cable Woodchop

Attach a rope handle to the high pulley of a cable station. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and split your feet, with one foot slightly in front of the other. Rotate your torso diagonally downward until the handle is at the outside of your opposite leg.

Sets: 3

Reps: 15

SEE ALSO: 6 Great Cable Moves for More Mass

6 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
6. Deadlift

Stand with your feet about hip-width apart, bend down, and grasp the bar outside your knees. Your shoulders should be over the bar. Drive your heels into the floor and push your hips forward, lifting the bar until it’s in front of your thighs. Keep your back straight throughout the lift.

SEE ALSO: Never Commit These 10 Deadlift Mistakes

7 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
7. Cable Row

Sit at a cable station with your feet firmly planted. Keep your lower back in its natural arch and grab the handle with a shoulder-width grip. Row the weight to just below your chest and allow your torso to come slightly forward on the eccentric portion of the row. You should feel a stretch in your lats.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

SEE ALSO: 6 Ways to Row Right

8 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
8. High-Incline Dumbbell Press

Set an adjustable bench to a 75-degree incline. With your elbows in and your core tight, press the weights straight up. Start with a lighter weight since the steep angle recruits more deltoids, making the lift more difficult.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

SEE ALSO: 5 Best Dumbbell Strength-Builders

9 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
9. Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift Row

Hold a D-handle attached to the low pulley of a cable station. As you balance on one foot, keeping the natural arch in your lower back, bend at your hips and lower your torso. Extend your hips to come back up and then row the cable to your side.

Sets: 3

Reps: 15

10 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
10. Swiss Ball Punch

Rest your forearms on top of a Swiss ball in a plank position. Brace your core and extend your arms, rolling the ball forward out as far as you can go, and then back.

Sets: 3

Reps: 15

11 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
11. Front Squat

Rest a loaded barbell across your clavicle and shoulders, crossing your arms for support. As you squat down, keep your torso upright. Also, your knees should track over your feet. If they cave inward, you need to engage your glutes and push your knees out more.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

12 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
12. Rear-delt Flye

Lie facedown with a dumbbell in each hand on a bench set to a 45-degree incline. Squeeze your shoulder blades together as you raise the weight out to your sides with your thumbs facing downward.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

13 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
13. Bentover Row From Floor

Hold a barbell with a shoulder-width grip and, keeping your lower back arched, bend over until your torso is parallel to the floor. Row the bar to your belly, pulling with your elbows. Rest the weight on the floor after every rep.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10 reps

SEE ALSO: Build a Bigger Back With the Bentover Row

14 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
14. One-Arm Swiss Ball Press

Lie back on a Swiss ball and brace your core for stability. Explosively press the weight straight up.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

SEE ALSO: Swiss Ball Dumbbell Chest Press

15 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
15. Close-Grip Pulldown

Grasp the bar with an overhand grip, hands shoulder-width apart. Pull down, bringing the bar to your collarbone. Squeeze for one second.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10 

16 of 16
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
16. Swiss Ball Knee Drive

 Set up as you did for the Swiss ball punch, but keep your arms steady and drive one knee at a time up to the ball and back.

Sets: 3

Reps: 15

SEE ALSO: Top 5 Moves for a Killer Physique

Topics:
Comments