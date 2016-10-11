16 Exercises for Volume and Intensity Training

How many gym rats do you know who never seem to progress no matter how hard and consistently they train? The unfortunate fact is that as you acheive a certain level of fitness, physique improvements flatline and strength and size gains stall. It’s like once your body hits a certain level of fitness, that’s where it wants to stay, forever. Many lifters forget that they need to be progressing intelligently—there’s more to it than upping the weight and going to failure.

The solution: Alternate between heavy lifting one week and high-rep sets the next. Here are 16 moves that need to be in your arsenal to increase the intensity of your workouts and leave those plateaus in the dust. Follow our plan for seven weeks and you’ll be shopping for a larger shirt in no time.