6 Variations of Olympic Lifts for Building Strength and Power

How To Do It: Stand behind a loaded barbell on a lifting platform (or the floor), with your feet hip- to shoulder-width apart and your shins up against the bar. Bend at the hips and knees, and grasp the bar with an overhand shoulder-width grip. Start with your butt low, chest out, back flat, and core tight. Drive up explosively through your heels, extending your hips and knees and pulling the bar straight up your body. When the bar passes your waist (elbows bent, shoulders shrugging, and up on your toes), quickly dip your hips and knees into a quarter-squat to drop under the bar and catch it in the clean position—hands underneath the bar, elbows up high. Stand all the way up with the bar, then let it drop to the floor (if using a lifting platform). Get back into the start position and repeat.
Sets x Reps: 3–4 x 4–6.
HANG CLEAN
Why Do It: “Pulling from the hang eliminates momentum gained by pulling from the floor,” Jucha says. “This builds explosive power through the hips and demands even more work from the upper body.”
How To Do It: Stand holding a barbell at arm’s length in front of your thighs, with a shoulder-width overhand grip and your feet hip- to shoulder-width apart. Dip down into roughly a quarter-squat, then immediately pull the bar up your body to full extension at the hips, knees, and ankles. As with the power clean, dip under the bar, catch it in the clean position, and stand all the way up with it. Let the bar fall back down to the start position (in front of your thighs, arms extended), and repeat.
Sets x Reps: 3 x 6–8.
ONE-ARM DUMBBELL CLEAN
Why Do It: “This variation is a great way to vary your core training, as your non-loaded side needs to be more stable, and possibly work around an injury present on one side,” says Jucha.
How To Do It: Straddle a dumbbell sitting on the floor with your feet hip- to shoulder-width apart. Bend at the hips and knees and grasp the weight in one hand. Starting with your hips low and back flat, explosively pull the dumbbell off the floor, straight up your body, until it passes your waist. Dip your hips to drop underneath and catch the dumbbell in a clean position, with your hand just above your shoulder and elbow up high. Stand up straight, then let the dumbbell fall back to the floor. Repeat for reps with that arm, then switch arms.
How To Do It: Start in the exact same position as with a power clean—butt low, chest out, core tight. Pull the bar explosively up your body, and when it clears your waist, drop underneath it by descending into a full squat. Catch the bar in the clean position by the time your thighs pass parallel with floor. Keeping your back flat and elbows up high, perform a front squat to stand up with the bar. Let it fall down to the platform, and repeat.
Sets x Reps: 3 x 6.
LATERAL LUNGE CLEAN
Why Do It: “The lateral clean/lunge combo emphasizes hip strength and stability,” Jucha says. “You retain the benefits of the dumbbell and kettlebell clean while adding a different stimulus to the legs by using them one at a time.”
How To Do It: Stand holding a kettlebell with arm extended in front of you so it’s at your thighs. From there, drive your hips forward and pull the weight up your body to clean it up to your shoulder. Be sure that your abs are braced tightly. From there, you’ll bring the same-side leg as the weight out laterally and descend into a side lunge position. Your other leg should be fully extended. Keep your chest up the entire time. Now reverse the position to come back up. Perform all the reps on one side before moving on to the other side.
Sets x Reps: 3 x 5 per side.
DOUBLE-KETTLEBELL CLEAN AND PRESS
Why Do It: “You’ll be able to train explosiveness, with the added benefit of coordination and your ability to handle odd objects,” says Jucha. “The catch position and press also develop flexibility in the shoulders and wrists.”
How To Do It: Bend at the hips and knees to lower yourself down, and grab a kettlebell in each hand. Pull the kettlebells explosively up your body, palms facing you. When you reach full extension at the hips, knees, and ankles, drop underneath the weights and catch them in a clean position with the kettlebells on the outside of your forearms. Stand up with the weights, and then press them overhead. Lower the kettlebells back down to your shoulders, let them fall to the floor, and then repeat.