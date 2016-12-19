9 Best Landmine Exercises for Total-Body Fitness

While many lifters and trainers rightfully give the landmine props, its versatility is often overlooked. The device provides the ability to train the entire body—either through unilateral or compound movements—simply by inserting an Olympic bar into a pivot sleeve. The option to pivot and move the bar freely in any direction enables you to recruit more muscle fibers. That increase in muscle recruitment can translate to more muscle development. Add these 9 landmine exercises to your workout routine to see increased strength and size.

Put the moves below to use with our Ultimate Full-Body Landmine Workout