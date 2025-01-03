Some exercises seem too simple to work, and squat jumps are one of those movements. All you do is lower into a bodyweight squat and explode, your feet leaving the ground and then sticking the landing. Nothing to it, right? However, just because it is not complex doesn’t mean it is not effective.

Squat jumps trains a critical piece of the strength puzzle: power.

Power is Force times Acceleration (P=FxA). Force is a push or pull from the object’s interaction with another object, such as gravity acting on you while dropping into a squat. Acceleration is the rate at which an object changes speed, like sprinting to catch the bus or how fast you rise from a squat. When you combine force and acceleration, results start to happen.

Although strength and power training share similarities, power training emphasizes overcoming resistance quickly. And when you do that, you also get stronger. Let’s dive into the squat jump and explain why it’s great for your power and strength.

What is the Squat Jump?

Here’s the beauty of squat jumps—it hits multiple muscle groups in one smooth motion. As you drop into a bodyweight squat, your quads, glutes, and hamstrings control the eccentric (lowering). When you jump, those muscles fire up explosively as your feet leave the ground. And the landing? That’s where balance and control come into play, making this exercise one that helps improve strength and athleticism.

How To Do Squat Jumps

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart, with your chest up and shoulders back. Let your arms hang at your sides, or bring them in front of you for balance. This is a matter of personal preference. Squat between your knees until your quads are almost parallel to the floor. Swing your arms backward slightly to build momentum. Push through your whole foot to jump as high as possible, extending your arms upward for added momentum. Land softly on the balls of your feet before shifting the weight back to your heels. Bend your knees slightly and absorb the impact by returning to the squat position, reset, and repeat.

Common Squat Jumps Technique Mistakes and Fixes

Squat jumps are simple, but even minor errors can hold you back or lead to injury. Here’s a breakdown of the most common mistakes and how to fix them so you can get the most out of this power exercise.

Shallow Squats

One of the most common issues when it comes to performing jump squats is many of us don’t squat deep enough. If your squat lacks depth, you’re shortchanging yourself and missing out on full engagement, especially in your glutes and hamstrings.

Fix It: This fix is a no-brainer. Aim for a parallel squat where your thighs are level with the floor if your mobility allows. A strong, controlled descent ensures you’re primed for a powerful jump.

Poor Landing Mechanics

Landing with extended knees or letting your knees collapse inward can wreak havoc on your knee joints. This mistake increases the risk of your knees flipping you the bird.

Fix It: Focus on landing softly, as if you’re trying to make no sound. This is achieved by landing on the balls of your feet and bending your knees slightly. Think “springy” rather than “stiff.”

Squat Jumps Muscles Trained

Every squat jump you take lights up your lower body to build explosive power, and here is what’s working behind the scenes.

Quads: Your quads control the descent during the eccentric portion and are the prime movers to launch you off the ground.

Your quads control the descent during the eccentric portion and are the prime movers to launch you off the ground. Glutes and Hamstrings: Power your hip extension as you explode upward and stabilize the landing on the way down.

Power your hip extension as you explode upward and stabilize the landing on the way down. Calves: Planter flexion helps you push off the ground, adding juice to your jump and controlling the landing.

Planter flexion helps you push off the ground, adding juice to your jump and controlling the landing. Core: Core stability ensures that all that explosive power is channeled where it needs to go.

Core stability ensures that all that explosive power is channeled where it needs to go. Lower Back: Your lower back supports your spine during each phase of the movement and plays a key role in maintaining good posture.

Squat Jumps Benefits

Squat jumps aren’t great because they look cool—they deliver benefits beyond aesthetics. From boosting athletic performance to improving your squat 1RM, here’s why you should prioritize these in your training.

Improved Power: Squat jumps train your muscles to generate maximum force in minimal time, which is the essence of explosive power. Whether you sprint, jump, or tackle a heavy squat, this move gets you primed and ready for action.

Enhanced Muscle Coordination: Your legs, core, and stabilizers must all work together to improve neuromuscular coordination. The more efficiently your muscles work together, the smoother and stronger you’ll move in and out of the gym.

Boosted Athletic Performance: Whether trying to out-jump an opponent or shave seconds off your sprint, squat jumps will help give you that added edge. They enhance speed, agility, and power—all key ingredients for peak performance in sports.

Squat Jumps Programming Suggestions

Squat jumps are a versatile exercise that can be programmed in multiple ways. Here are the three best ways to incorporate squat jumps into your workout.

Warmup Booster

Add squat jumps to your dynamic warmup to fire up your lower body, elevate your heart rate, and prime your muscles for the work ahead. Perform 1-3 sets of 8-10 reps with 60 seconds rest between sets.

Plyo Power Circuit

Combine squat jumps with other power moves, such as box jumps, Plyo pushups, or skater hops, for a circuit that builds power and strength. For example:

1A.10 Squat jumps

1B. 8 Plyo Pushups

1C. 12 Skater hops (per leg)

Rest for 90 seconds and repeat for 3 rounds.

Power& Strength Superset

Pair squat jumps with a heavy strength exercise like deadlifts or squats to build explosive power and strength. For example:

1A. 5 Squat Jumps (Rest 1-2 minutes after the squat jumps)

1B. 4-6 reps Barbell Squat Variation.

Rest for 2 minutes and repeat for 2-4 sets.