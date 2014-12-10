Top 5 Compound Moves for a Killer Physique

3. Deadlift

This exercise involves lifting a heavy load from the ground with no momentum. Deadlifts work nearly every muscle in the posterior chain of your body but place more emphasis on the upper and lower back, along with the hamstrings. They will build thickness in your spinal erectors and your middle/upper traps.

Deadlifts are normally done in two stances: a sumo stance, which involves your feet spread out wider than shoulder-width, and your hands in-between your legs, or a conventional stance where your feet are about shoulder-width apart and your hands positioned outside your legs.

There are also two ways you can grip the bar. You can use a double overhand grip (both hands grab the bar, similar to the way you would grab the bar for barbell rows), or a mixed grip (one hand is in the overhand position while the other hand is the opposite way similar to a barbell curl grip).

A variation to the standard deadlift would be the stiff-legged deadlift, which places more emphasis on the hamstrings and glutes. If you’re looking for a thick, muscular back, look no further than the deadlift.