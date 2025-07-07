The barbell squat is neck and neck with the barbell deadlift for the title of the undisputed king of lower-body exercises. What’s your favorite? Setting that aside, while the barbell squat, whether high or low bar, is fantastic, if your training has stalled, if your joints aren’t your friend, or if you’re looking to spice up leg day, it’s time to expand your toolbox.

That’s where these 10 barbell squat variations come in. Each variation shifts the load or body position to unlock new gains. Some will target your quads, while others will hit your glutes harder or require your core to work overtime to stay upright. Better yet, they’ll all challenge your squat mechanics in ways that improve mobility, stability, and athleticism.

Whether you’re pursuing strength, size, or functional performance, these 10 barbell squat variations will help you break through plateaus and develop your pillars of strength.

Let’s dive in.

Benefits of Incorporating Barbell Squat Variations

There’s no shortage of squat variations, but these 10 made the cut for a reason: They get results because each variation brings a twist that hits your legs, glutes, and core differently than a standard back squat.

Switching the load, whether to the front, overhead, or in the crook of your elbow, alters how your body moves and which muscles engage more. This results in enhanced core engagement and greater muscle recruitment, usually with a lower load. Some variations increase the range of motion or test your ability to manage the load, which contributes to strength gains over time.

Whether you’re chasing power, size, or toughness, these 10 squat variations build the strength that translates to improved performance, in and out of the gym.

10 Barbell Squat Variations

The beauty of these variations is that each one will help enhance your regular back squat and yield gains simultaneously. That sounds like a win-win to me. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-mQm_droHg&t=85s&ab_channel=JeffNippard

Front Squat

The barbell front squat positions the bar across your front deltoids in either a clean grip or cross-arm position, promoting a more upright torso. Unlike the back squat, this anterior load focuses on your quads and upper back while decreasing strain on your lower back. They work your quads, enhance core strength, and are easier on your spine and shoulders.

Form Tip: Keep your elbows high and chest proud to avoid excessive forward lean.

Sets & Reps: 3–5 sets of 5–10 reps.

Box Squat

The box squat utilizes a plyo box or bench to limit squat depth and emphasize hip and quad engagement. You sit back onto the box, pause, and then explode upward. Compared to a standard back squat, this variation reduces knee stress and serves as an excellent alternative for those with limited lower-body mobility. Additionally, it is great for developing squat hole strength.

Form Tip: Don’t crash into the box. Sit back under control, pause, then quickly squat up.

Sets & Reps: 3–5 sets of 6–12 reps.

Zercher Squat

This squat variation places the barbell in the crook of your elbows, held in front of your torso. If you’re a fan of pain and awkwardness, this is for you. It requires total-body tension and serious core strength to stay upright. Unlike the back squat, Zerchers require not only core and upper back strength but also leg strength. It is excellent for lifters with cranky shoulders or limited mobility and is brutal on the quads and glutes.

Form Tip: Keep your torso tall, brace your abs like you’re taking a punch, and don’t let the bar roll forward.

Sets & Reps: 3–4 sets of 6–8 reps.

Anderson Squat

With this squat variation, you start each rep from the bottom position with the bar resting on the safety pins, no stretch reflex here, just pure concentric strength. Compared to the back squat, this variation removes momentum and isolates the most challenging part of the lift. It builds brute strength from the bottom and reinforces tightness and position.

Form Tip: Get tight before initiating the lift, and drive hard from a dead stop.

Sets & Reps: 3–5 sets of 3–6 reps.

Pause Squat

Pause squats involve a deliberate three- to five-second pause at the bottom of each repetition. It removes the stretch reflex you rely on in regular back squats, making your legs and core work harder to stand up. This variation increases time under tension, boosts control and stability, and reinforces confidence in the hole.

Form Tip: Keep your core braced and tension high during the pause.

Sets & Reps: 3–4 sets of 4–8 reps.

Tempo Squat

Tempo squats manipulate the speed of each repetition, often with a slow eccentric phase, such as 3–5 seconds. Compared to the standard back squat, tempo squats prioritize control, time under tension, and bulletproofing weak spots to improve technique. If you want to improve your mental toughness, this is the variation for you.

Form Tip: Stay tight from top to bottom because tempo squats expose every flaw within each rep.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 4-6 reps with a 3-second down, no pause, fast up.

Overhead Squat

A humbling variation, the overhead squat requires you to hold a barbell overhead with locked arms while executing a full-depth squat. It’s a far cry from a back squat, necessitating mobility, balance, and stability in every joint. It requires total-body mobility, insane core strength, and strong shoulders.

Form Tip: Use a wide snatch grip and keep the bar centered over the middle of your foot throughout the movement.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 5–8 reps using a light to moderate load.

Safety Bar Squat

Using a safety squat bar reduces stress on the shoulders and wrists while shifting the load forward, creating a hybrid exercise that combines elements of the front and back squat. It’s an intelligent choice for lifters with mobility and lower back issues. This variation promotes an upright torso, targets the quads and upper back, and is gentler on the lower back.

Form Tip: Don’t yank on the handles. Keep a strong upper back and drive the traps into the pad.

Sets & Reps: 3–4 sets of 6–12 reps

Barbell Split Squat Pin Stop

Position the barbell as you would for a front squat, lowering it until your front thigh is parallel to or just below the ground, with the barbell touching the safety pins at the bottom. The pause interrupts momentum and promotes control, strengthens imbalances between sides, and increases time under tension for your quads and glutes.

Form Tip: Keep your torso upright and your shin vertical, and pause at the pins before exploding up.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 6–12 reps per leg

Barbell Cyclist Squat

With heels elevated 3 to 6 inches on plates or wedges, the barbell cyclist squat is a quad-dominant challenge. It keeps your torso upright and your knees traveling forward, emphasizing your quads more than a standard back squat. It is ideal for hypertrophy, as it places your quads under a deeper stretch than most other barbell squats.

Form Tip: Stay vertical, let your knees travel forward, and descend as deep as your mobility allows.

Sets & Reps: 3–5 sets of 6–12 reps