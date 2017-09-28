The 10 Best Quadriceps Exercises for Beginners

Even beginner lifters usually have a pretty good idea how to pump up the “show muscles” like the biceps and the pecs. Attaining six-pack abs, too, is fairly straightforward, as long as your body fat percentage is low enough.

But ask a guy what moves can build big, powerful quads, and you’re usually going to get two answers: “squats” and blank stares.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of the 10 best exercises you can do to forge your quadriceps. Don’t worry, squats made the list.