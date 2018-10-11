Steve Smith

6 Essential Exercises for Building Strength

Train for serious strength gains in a commercial gym with these must-do moves.

Steve Smith
“The average person who wants to get bigger, stronger, or even leaner can benefit from Strongman training, because the exercises that build the most muscle also burn the most fat,” says Matt Mills, a strength and conditioning specialist, pro Strongman, and the owner of Lightning Fitness in South Windsor, CT. It’s not just about moving heavy objects—it’s about moving heavy objects repeatedly. That takes endurance.

Fortunately, much of that training can take place in your local gym with free weights and machines, which is great for those who don’t have access to 350-pound stones—or don’t want to rig up a harness and pull a plane across the parking lot.

“The priority should be free weights, but I like to mix in machines, too,” Mills says. “Isolation work like hamstring curls and biceps curls is great for preventing injuries, especially if you’re newer to the sport.”

Here, Mills breaks down six of the moves he programmed in our How to Strength Train Effectively in a Commercial Gym plan that have the most carryover to Strongman events. Read up, then get ready to work.

Barbell Clean and Press

Why Do It: This classic move is one of the best lifts for developing functional, total-body strength.

How to Do It: With a loaded barbell on the floor, place your feet shoulder-width apart and grab the barbell with an overhand grip. Drive through your heels to lift the bar to your chest, keeping your core tight. Dip your knees and drive your elbows up to catch underneath the bar, then stand up tall, holding weight in a front rack position, and press the bar overhead until arms are fully locked out.

Targeted Strongman Events: Overhead Log Press, Axle Press.

2 of 6
AJ_Watt / Getty
Front Squat/Zercher Squat

Why Do It: “Everything in Strongman is loaded in front,” Mills says. Front-loaded squats will ensure you’re event-ready, as they strengthen your upper back and core in addition to your legs.

How to Do It: Stand tall with a shoulder-width stance and your feet pointed slightly out. Rest the barbell on top of your collarbone in a front rack position. Slowly descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Pause and then drive back up to the starting position. For Zercher squats, rest the bar in the crux of your elbows and perform the same movement, keeping chest up.

Targeted Strongman Events: Atlas Stones, Overhead Log Press, Keg Over Bar.

3 of 6
Per Bernal
Pendlay Row

Why Do It: Rowing a loaded bar from a dead stop works your entire back, which contains vital muscles for Strongman lifts, and will also help you squeeze stones and sandbags tight to your body.

How to Do It: Bend over and grasp the bar with an overhand grip that’s wider than shoulder width. Bend your knees and hips, and keep your back perfectly straight and parallel to the floor. Row the bar upward to your middle abs, and squeeze your lats hard at the top. Lower the bar back to the floor and repeat.

Targeted Strongman Events: Atlas Stones, Sandbag Carry.

4 of 6
Per Bernal
Farmer's Walk/Suitcase Carry

Why Do It: This exhausting exercise builds grip strength and endurance. The one-arm variation (aka suitcase carry) requires perfect posture and will torch your obliques.

How to Do It: Hold a dumbbell in one or two hands. Walk forward without leaning to one side or the other. Switch sides and repeat.

Targeted Strongman Events: Farmer’s Walk.

5 of 6
AJ_Watt / Getty
Heavy Sled Push/Drag

Why Do It: Improve your conditioning—while building explosive strength—for all the running back and forth required in certain Strongman events, like keg loads and medleys.

How to Do It: Load a sled with weight plates. For the sled push, stand behind the sled, holding a pole in each hand. Push the sled forward as fast as possible, powering through your entire leg with each step. For the sled drag, grab the rope or straps attached to the sled, keep your weight back and your arms locked, and pull. Take short, quick steps as you move backward.

Targeted Strongman Events: Sled Push, Vehicle Pull, Carry and Drag, Carry Medleys.

6 of 6
Steve Smith
Kettlebell Swing

Why Do It: Kettlebell swings work your lower back, glutes, and hips. “There’s not much better for overall conditioning and strength,” Mills says.

How to Do It: Hold a single kettlebell in both hands with an overhand grip and your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees slightly and hinge your torso forward. Lower the kettlebell between your legs with your arms fully extended, then explosively push your hips forward, squeezing your glutes. Use the generated momentum to propel the kettlebell to shoulder height, then let it swing back down and repeat the movement.

Targeted Strongman Events: Keg Toss, Sandbag Carry, Stone Lift.

