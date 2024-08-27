Let’s face it: We all want to look great naked. A well-sculpted physique not only boosts your confidence but also shows off the hard work you’ve put into your training. But how do you break through the confusion and get the results you’re after? The key is to train smart, have fun, and push your limits with advanced techniques that really make a difference. Enter the 6-Week Hypertrophy Workout Program.
This 6-Week Hypertrophy Workout Program is your ultimate guide to muscle-building success. This program is designed to pump up your workouts, lean out your physique, and make you stronger in the process. With a structured 4-day split, it can be tailored for all levels, from beginner to advanced. You control the effort, and we provide the roadmap to take you to the next level. Ready to transform and shred? Here’s how we’re going to make it happen.
Each phase of the hypertrophy workout program progressively increases the intensity and complexity, challenging your muscles to adapt and grow. The key techniques utilized in this program include Density Sets, Drop Sets, and Double Rest-Pause Sets, all of which are renowned for their effectiveness in promoting hypertrophy. The Hypertrophy Workout Program is divided into three phases:
Phase 1: Foundation (Weeks 1-2): Lays the groundwork by focusing on mastering the techniques, ensuring consistent form, and building a solid base.
Phase 2: Intensification (Weeks 3-4): Pushes the boundaries by increasing the load, adding more volume, and reducing rest times, which intensifies the training stimulus.
Phase 3: Peak Intensity (Weeks 5-6): Reaches the pinnacle of intensity, pushing your limits with maximal effort and advanced variations of each method, aiming for progressive overload and peak muscle growth.
Training Method Break Down
Drop Sets: Involve performing an exercise to failure, then reducing the weight and continuing without rest. This method increases time under tension, targeting muscle fibers more deeply. Multiple drop sets can be applied.
Density Sets: Challenges you to complete as many reps as possible within a set time, aiming to improve work capacity and muscle endurance by reducing rest periods and increasing overall volume.
Double Rest-Pause Sets: Start with a set to failure of a given exercise, followed by short rest periods and additional couple sets to failure. This method pushes muscles beyond traditional failure points, maximizing muscle activation and growth.
Weekly Structure
Day 1: Upper Body
Day 2: Lower Body
Day 3: Off
Day 4: Upper Body
Day 5: Lower Body
The 6 Week Hypertrophy Workout Program
Phase 1: Foundation (Weeks 1-2)
Day 1: Upper Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
A. Bench Press
3
6, 6, Drop Set
120 sec
Drop Set (1-2 drops)
B. Pull-Ups
3
5
60-90 sec
Straight Set
C1. Chest Supported DB Row
2
Near Failure
30 sec/ 2 minutes between series
Double Rest-Pause
C2. Incline Pushups
2
Near Failure
30 sec/ 2 minutes between series
Double Rest-Pause
D1. Dumbbell Hammer Curls
1
90 sec
90 sec
Density Set
D2. Banded Triceps Push-downs
1
90 sec
90 sec
Density Set
Day 2: Lower Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
A. Back Squat to Box
4
6
120 sec
Straight Set
B. Belt Squat
3
8 (x 1 drops to failure)
0-10 sec
Drop Set to failure on final set
C1. 1.5 Stance Leg Press
2-3
Near Failure
25 sec/ 120 sec between
Double Rest-Pause
C2. Reverse Dumbbell Lunge
3
12
90 sec
Super Set with Leg Press
D1. Inverted Hamstring Curl
1
90 sec
90 sec
Density Set
D2. Standing Calf Raise
1
90 sec
90 sec
Density Set
Day 3: Upper Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
A.Barbell Overhead Press
4
6
120 sec
Straight Set
B. Pull-Ups
2
2 minutes
2 minutes
Density Set (Band Assisted)
C1. Dumbbell Rear Delt Fly
3
10-12
90 sec
Super Set
C2. Lateral Shoulder Raise
3
To Failure
10-20 sec
Mechanical Drop Set (Seated to Standing)
D1. Chest Supported Front Raise
3
12
60 sec
Triset Set
D2. TRX Row
3
To Failure
20 sec/ 120 seconds
Double Rest-Pause
D3. Dumbbell Biceps Curl
3
60 sec
120 sec
Density Set
Day 4: Lower Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
A. Front Squat
4
6
120 sec
Straight Set
B. Hex Bar Deadlift
3
5 (x 3-5 drops)
15-20 sec/ 120 sec
Drop Set (Reduced Load performing sets of 5, 3-5 times to conclude 1 set)
C1. Lateral Lunge
3
8-10
90 sec
Super Set
C2. Cable Pull-thru
3
Near Failure
15-20 sec/90 sec
Double Rest-Pause
D1. Leg Extension
1
90 sec
120 sec
Density Set
D2. Seated Hamstring Curl
1
90 sec
120 sec
Density Set
Phase 2: Intensification (Weeks 3-4)
Day 1: Upper Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
Bench Press
4
6, 6, 6, Drop Set
120 sec
Drop Set (Increase weight slightly, 1 additional set)
Pull-Ups
4
5
90 sec
Straight Set (1 additional set)
Chest Supported DB Row
2
AMRAP
20 sec/ 90 seconds between series
Double Rest-Pause (Reduce rest time)
Incline Pushups
2
AMRAP
20 sec/ 90 seconds between series
Double Rest-Pause (Reduce rest time)
Dumbbell Hammer Curls
1
2 min
90 sec
Super Set (With Banded Triceps Push-downs, Increased Time Block)
Banded Triceps Push-downs
1
2 min
90 sec
Super Set (With Hammer Curls, Increased Time Block)
Day 2: Lower Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
Back Squat to Box
5
6
90 sec
Straight Set (Add an extra set, slight increase in load)
Belt Squat
4
6 (x 3 drops)
0-10 sec
Drop Set (Increase drops to 3 drops on last set, increased load)
1.5 Stance Leg Press
2
2-3 RIR
20 sec/ 90sec between series
Double Rest-Pause (Reduce rest time)
Reverse Dumbbell Lunge
3
15
60-90 sec
Super Set with Leg Press (Increased Repetition)
Inverted Hamstring Curl
1
2 min
90 sec
Density Set (Increase set duration)
Standing Calf Raise
1
2 min
90 sec
Density Set (Increase set duration)
Day 3: Upper Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
A.Barbell Overhead Press
5
5
90 sec
Straight Set (Increased Load and Volume, Decreased Rest)
B. Pull-Ups
2
3 minutes
2 minutes
Density Set (Body Weight/Assisted, Increased Set Duration)
C1. Dumbbell Rear Delt Fly
3
12-15
75 sec
Super Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest)
C2. Lateral Shoulder Raise
3
To Failure
5-15sec
Mechanical Drop Set (Seated to Standing, Reduced Rest)
D1. Chest Supported Front Raise
3
15
45 sec
Triset Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest)
D2. TRX Row
3
To Failure
15 sec/ 90 seconds
Double Rest-Pause (Reduced Rest)
D3. Dumbbell Biceps Curl
3
90 sec
120 sec
Density Set (Increased Set Duration)
Day 4: Lower Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
A. Front Squat
4
8
120 sec
Straight Set (Increased Reps)
B. Hex Bar Deadlift
3
5 (x 3-5 drops)
15-20 sec/ 120 sec
Drop Set (Increased Load)
C1. Lateral Lunge
3
10-12
75 sec
Super Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest)
C2. Cable Pull-thru
3
Near Failure
10-15 sec/75 sec
Double Rest-Pause (Reduced Rest)
D1. Leg Extension
1
90 sec
90 sec
Density Set (Reduced Rest)
D2. Seated Hamstring Curl
1
90 sec
90 sec
Density Set (Reduced Rest)
Phase 3: Peak Intensity (Weeks 5-6)
Day 1: Upper Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
Bench Press
5
6, 6, 6, 6, Drop Set
90-120 sec
Drop Set (Maximize drops to 5)
Pull-Ups
5
5
60
Straight Set (Increased Volume)
Chest Supported DB Row
3
AMRAP
15 sec/ 60 seconds between series
Double Rest-Pause (3 rest-pauses, reduced rest)
Incline Pushups
3
AMRAP
15 sec/ 60 seconds between series
Double Rest-Pause (3 rest-pauses, reduced rest)
Dumbbell Hammer Curls
2
2 min
120 sec
Super Set (With Banded Triceps Push-downs, Additional Set Added)
Banded Triceps Push-downs
2
2 min
120 sec
Super Set (With Hammer Curls, Additional Set Added)
Day 2: Lower Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
Back Squat to Box
5-7
4-6
120 sec
Straight Set (Add an extra set, slight increase in load)
Belt Squat
4
6 (x 5 drops)
0-10 sec
Drop Set (Increase drops to 3 drops on last set, increased load)
1.5 Stance Leg Press
2
Near Failure
15 sec/ 60sec between series
Double Rest-Pause (Reduce rest time, increased volume)
Reverse Dumbbell Lunge
4
12
60-90 sec
Super Set with Leg Press (Increased load, 1 additional set)
Inverted Hamstring Curl
2
2 min
120 sec
Density Set (Added Set)
Standing Calf Raise
2
2 min
120 sec
Density Set (Added Set)
Day 3: Upper Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
A.Barbell Overhead Press
5
3-5
75 sec
Straight Set (Increased Load and Volume, Decreased Rest)
B. Pull-Ups
1
5 minutes
2 minutes
Density Set + Drop Set (Start: Loaded, Body Weight, Finish: Band Assisted Remainder of Time, Increased Set Duration)
C1. Dumbbell Rear Delt Fly
3
15+
60 sec
Super Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest)
C2. Lateral Shoulder Raise
3
To Failure
0-10sec
Mechanical Drop Set (Seated to Standing, Reduced Rest)
D1. Chest Supported Front Raise
3
15
30 sec
Triset Set (Reduced Rest)
D2. TRX Row
3
To Failure
15 sec/ 60 seconds
Double Rest-Pause (Reduced Rest)
D3. Dumbbell Biceps Curl
3
90 sec
90 sec
Density Set (Reduced Rest)
Day 4: Lower Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Method
A. Front Squat
6
5
120 sec
Straight Set (Add Another Set, Increased Load)
B. Hex Bar Deadlift
3
5 (x 3-5 drops)
15-20 sec/ 120 sec
Drop Set (Increased Load)
C1. Lateral Lunge
3
12-15
60 sec
Super Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest)
C2. Cable Pull-thru
3
Near Failure
10-15 sec/60 sec
Double Rest-Pause (Reduced Rest)
D1. Leg Extension
1
2 min
90 sec
Density Set (Increased Set Duration)
D2. Seated Hamstring Curl
1
2 min
90 sec
Density Set (Increased Set Duration)
Alternative Progression Layout
Phase 1: Foundation (Weeks 1-2)
Focus on achieving perfect form and mastering the basic techniques. Quality and precision are more important than intensity at this stage.
Density Sets: Ensure adequate recovery to support learning and adaptation. Rest as needed to maintain quality movement.
Drop Set: Use weights that are challenging but manageable, allowing you to perfect your form and maintain good technique.
Double Rest-Pause: Focusing on high quality repetitions, focus on mind-muscle-movement-connection. Slow consistency speed.
Phase 2: Intensification (Weeks 3-4)
Increase the intensity by using heavier weights and slightly increasing volume (sets/reps) where appropriate.
Density Sets: Increase set duration by 30 seconds. Slightly reduce rest time between sets.
Drop Sets: Increase the number of drops by 1-2. Slightly increase load.
Double Rest-Pause: Reduced rest time between sets. Slightly increase load.
Phase 3: Peak Intensity (Weeks 5-6)
Push the intensity to the max with the more effort, less rest, and heavier loads in each method.
Density Sets: Further reduce rest time or increase the set duration. You can also increase load.
Drop Sets: Maximize the number of drops, aiming for up to 5 total. Increase load and reduce rest between sets.
Double Rest-Pause: Extend the duration of rest-pause intervals to push for maximum volume.