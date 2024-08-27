Let’s face it: We all want to look great naked. A well-sculpted physique not only boosts your confidence but also shows off the hard work you’ve put into your training. But how do you break through the confusion and get the results you’re after? The key is to train smart, have fun, and push your limits with advanced techniques that really make a difference. Enter the 6-Week Hypertrophy Workout Program.

This 6-Week Hypertrophy Workout Program is your ultimate guide to muscle-building success. This program is designed to pump up your workouts, lean out your physique, and make you stronger in the process. With a structured 4-day split, it can be tailored for all levels, from beginner to advanced. You control the effort, and we provide the roadmap to take you to the next level. Ready to transform and shred? Here’s how we’re going to make it happen.

Each phase of the hypertrophy workout program progressively increases the intensity and complexity, challenging your muscles to adapt and grow. The key techniques utilized in this program include Density Sets, Drop Sets, and Double Rest-Pause Sets, all of which are renowned for their effectiveness in promoting hypertrophy. The Hypertrophy Workout Program is divided into three phases:

Phase 2: Intensification (Weeks 3-4): Pushes the boundaries by increasing the load, adding more volume, and reducing rest times, which intensifies the training stimulus.

Phase 3: Peak Intensity (Weeks 5-6): Reaches the pinnacle of intensity, pushing your limits with maximal effort and advanced variations of each method, aiming for progressive overload and peak muscle growth.

Training Method Break Down

Density Sets: Challenges you to complete as many reps as possible within a set time, aiming to improve work capacity and muscle endurance by reducing rest periods and increasing overall volume.

Double Rest-Pause Sets: Start with a set to failure of a given exercise, followed by short rest periods and additional couple sets to failure. This method pushes muscles beyond traditional failure points, maximizing muscle activation and growth.

Weekly Structure

Day 1: Upper Body

Upper Body Day 2: Lower Body

Lower Body Day 3: Off

Off Day 4: Upper Body

Upper Body Day 5: Lower Body

The 6 Week Hypertrophy Workout Program

Phase 1: Foundation (Weeks 1-2)

Day 1: Upper Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method A. Bench Press 3 6, 6, Drop Set 120 sec Drop Set (1-2 drops) B. Pull-Ups 3 5 60-90 sec Straight Set C1. Chest Supported DB Row 2 Near Failure 30 sec/ 2 minutes between series Double Rest-Pause C2. Incline Pushups 2 Near Failure 30 sec/ 2 minutes between series Double Rest-Pause D1. Dumbbell Hammer Curls 1 90 sec 90 sec Density Set D2. Banded Triceps Push-downs 1 90 sec 90 sec Density Set

Day 2: Lower Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method A. Back Squat to Box 4 6 120 sec Straight Set B. Belt Squat 3 8 (x 1 drops to failure) 0-10 sec Drop Set to failure on final set C1. 1.5 Stance Leg Press 2-3 Near Failure 25 sec/ 120 sec between Double Rest-Pause C2. Reverse Dumbbell Lunge 3 12 90 sec Super Set with Leg Press D1. Inverted Hamstring Curl 1 90 sec 90 sec Density Set D2. Standing Calf Raise 1 90 sec 90 sec Density Set

Day 3: Upper Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method A.Barbell Overhead Press 4 6 120 sec Straight Set B. Pull-Ups 2 2 minutes 2 minutes Density Set (Band Assisted) C1. Dumbbell Rear Delt Fly 3 10-12 90 sec Super Set C2. Lateral Shoulder Raise 3 To Failure 10-20 sec Mechanical Drop Set (Seated to Standing) D1. Chest Supported Front Raise 3 12 60 sec Triset Set D2. TRX Row 3 To Failure 20 sec/ 120 seconds Double Rest-Pause D3. Dumbbell Biceps Curl 3 60 sec 120 sec Density Set

Day 4: Lower Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method A. Front Squat 4 6 120 sec Straight Set B. Hex Bar Deadlift 3 5 (x 3-5 drops) 15-20 sec/ 120 sec Drop Set (Reduced Load performing sets of 5, 3-5 times to conclude 1 set) C1. Lateral Lunge 3 8-10 90 sec Super Set C2. Cable Pull-thru 3 Near Failure 15-20 sec/90 sec Double Rest-Pause D1. Leg Extension 1 90 sec 120 sec Density Set D2. Seated Hamstring Curl 1 90 sec 120 sec Density Set

Phase 2: Intensification (Weeks 3-4)

Day 1: Upper Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method Bench Press 4 6, 6, 6, Drop Set 120 sec Drop Set (Increase weight slightly, 1 additional set) Pull-Ups 4 5 90 sec Straight Set (1 additional set) Chest Supported DB Row 2 AMRAP 20 sec/ 90 seconds between series Double Rest-Pause (Reduce rest time) Incline Pushups 2 AMRAP 20 sec/ 90 seconds between series Double Rest-Pause (Reduce rest time) Dumbbell Hammer Curls 1 2 min 90 sec Super Set (With Banded Triceps Push-downs, Increased Time Block) Banded Triceps Push-downs 1 2 min 90 sec Super Set (With Hammer Curls, Increased Time Block)

Day 2: Lower Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method Back Squat to Box 5 6 90 sec Straight Set (Add an extra set, slight increase in load) Belt Squat 4 6 (x 3 drops) 0-10 sec Drop Set (Increase drops to 3 drops on last set, increased load) 1.5 Stance Leg Press 2 2-3 RIR 20 sec/ 90sec between series Double Rest-Pause (Reduce rest time) Reverse Dumbbell Lunge 3 15 60-90 sec Super Set with Leg Press (Increased Repetition) Inverted Hamstring Curl 1 2 min 90 sec Density Set (Increase set duration) Standing Calf Raise 1 2 min 90 sec Density Set (Increase set duration)

Day 3: Upper Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method A.Barbell Overhead Press 5 5 90 sec Straight Set (Increased Load and Volume, Decreased Rest) B. Pull-Ups 2 3 minutes 2 minutes Density Set (Body Weight/Assisted, Increased Set Duration) C1. Dumbbell Rear Delt Fly 3 12-15 75 sec Super Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest) C2. Lateral Shoulder Raise 3 To Failure 5-15sec Mechanical Drop Set (Seated to Standing, Reduced Rest) D1. Chest Supported Front Raise 3 15 45 sec Triset Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest) D2. TRX Row 3 To Failure 15 sec/ 90 seconds Double Rest-Pause (Reduced Rest) D3. Dumbbell Biceps Curl 3 90 sec 120 sec Density Set (Increased Set Duration)

Day 4: Lower Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method A. Front Squat 4 8 120 sec Straight Set (Increased Reps) B. Hex Bar Deadlift 3 5 (x 3-5 drops) 15-20 sec/ 120 sec Drop Set (Increased Load) C1. Lateral Lunge 3 10-12 75 sec Super Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest) C2. Cable Pull-thru 3 Near Failure 10-15 sec/75 sec Double Rest-Pause (Reduced Rest) D1. Leg Extension 1 90 sec 90 sec Density Set (Reduced Rest) D2. Seated Hamstring Curl 1 90 sec 90 sec Density Set (Reduced Rest)

Phase 3: Peak Intensity (Weeks 5-6)

Day 1: Upper Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method Bench Press 5 6, 6, 6, 6, Drop Set 90-120 sec Drop Set (Maximize drops to 5) Pull-Ups 5 5 60 Straight Set (Increased Volume) Chest Supported DB Row 3 AMRAP 15 sec/ 60 seconds between series Double Rest-Pause (3 rest-pauses, reduced rest) Incline Pushups 3 AMRAP 15 sec/ 60 seconds between series Double Rest-Pause (3 rest-pauses, reduced rest) Dumbbell Hammer Curls 2 2 min 120 sec Super Set (With Banded Triceps Push-downs, Additional Set Added) Banded Triceps Push-downs 2 2 min 120 sec Super Set (With Hammer Curls, Additional Set Added)

Day 2: Lower Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method Back Squat to Box 5-7 4-6 120 sec Straight Set (Add an extra set, slight increase in load) Belt Squat 4 6 (x 5 drops) 0-10 sec Drop Set (Increase drops to 3 drops on last set, increased load) 1.5 Stance Leg Press 2 Near Failure 15 sec/ 60sec between series Double Rest-Pause (Reduce rest time, increased volume) Reverse Dumbbell Lunge 4 12 60-90 sec Super Set with Leg Press (Increased load, 1 additional set) Inverted Hamstring Curl 2 2 min 120 sec Density Set (Added Set) Standing Calf Raise 2 2 min 120 sec Density Set (Added Set)

Day 3: Upper Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method A.Barbell Overhead Press 5 3-5 75 sec Straight Set (Increased Load and Volume, Decreased Rest) B. Pull-Ups 1 5 minutes 2 minutes Density Set + Drop Set (Start: Loaded, Body Weight, Finish: Band Assisted Remainder of Time, Increased Set Duration) C1. Dumbbell Rear Delt Fly 3 15+ 60 sec Super Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest) C2. Lateral Shoulder Raise 3 To Failure 0-10sec Mechanical Drop Set (Seated to Standing, Reduced Rest) D1. Chest Supported Front Raise 3 15 30 sec Triset Set (Reduced Rest) D2. TRX Row 3 To Failure 15 sec/ 60 seconds Double Rest-Pause (Reduced Rest) D3. Dumbbell Biceps Curl 3 90 sec 90 sec Density Set (Reduced Rest)

Day 4: Lower Body

Exercise Sets Reps Rest Method A. Front Squat 6 5 120 sec Straight Set (Add Another Set, Increased Load) B. Hex Bar Deadlift 3 5 (x 3-5 drops) 15-20 sec/ 120 sec Drop Set (Increased Load) C1. Lateral Lunge 3 12-15 60 sec Super Set (Increased Reps, Reduced Rest) C2. Cable Pull-thru 3 Near Failure 10-15 sec/60 sec Double Rest-Pause (Reduced Rest) D1. Leg Extension 1 2 min 90 sec Density Set (Increased Set Duration) D2. Seated Hamstring Curl 1 2 min 90 sec Density Set (Increased Set Duration)

Alternative Progression Layout

Phase 1: Foundation (Weeks 1-2)

Focus on achieving perfect form and mastering the basic techniques. Quality and precision are more important than intensity at this stage.

Drop Set: Use weights that are challenging but manageable, allowing you to perfect your form and maintain good technique.

Double Rest-Pause: Focusing on high quality repetitions, focus on mind-muscle-movement-connection. Slow consistency speed.

Phase 2: Intensification (Weeks 3-4)

Increase the intensity by using heavier weights and slightly increasing volume (sets/reps) where appropriate.

Drop Sets : Increase the number of drops by 1-2. Slightly increase load.

Double Rest-Pause: Reduced rest time between sets. Slightly increase load.

Phase 3: Peak Intensity (Weeks 5-6)