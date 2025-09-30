Damien Patrick qualified for this third Olympia Men’s Physique final with a win at the IFBB Southern Muscle Showdown Pro back in October 2024, and with many observers feeling that he’ll bring his best package yet to the Las Vegas stage, Patrick recently shared a “classic” back workout that could help him crack the categories’ top ten.

Patrick earned his IFBB Pro Card at the NPC USA Championships in 2018, and is hoping that 2025 will prove to be his most successful year yet. “Try this back workout on your next training session,” encouraged the 38-year-old, who has more than 300K Instagram followers, and has dabbled in acting but is now doubling down on his bodybuilding and coaching career.

Damien Patrick’s Classic Back Workout

Wide-Grip Cable Lat Pulldown: 4 Sets, 15, 12, 10, 8 Reps

4 Sets, 15, 12, 10, 8 Reps Single Arm Machine Row: 4 Sets, 12, 12, 10, 10, 8 Reps

4 Sets, 12, 12, 10, 10, 8 Reps Dumbbell Row: 5 Sets, 12 12, 10, 10, 8 Reps

5 Sets, 12 12, 10, 10, 8 Reps Seated Cable Row: 3 Sets, 8 Pause Reps

Damien Patrick’s Classic Back Workout Breakdown

The bodybuilder began his session with wide-grip cable lat pulldowns. This is a compound pulling exercise that works several muscle groups. While it targets the lats to help give you wings, this move also hits your upper body, biceps, shoulders, and abs, providing plenty of bang for your buck. Next up was the single arm machine row. Unilateral exercises like this require less weight, but the move often feels heavier as you execute each rep with a single limb. Single arm work is also a great way to work on symmetry and fix any strength and muscle imbalances, making it ideal for Olympia prep. As another multi-muscle group move, it thrashes the lats, deltoids, rhomboids, and trapezius, making for an all-round classic back exercise.

Patrick reps it out further by executing dumbbell rows for this third exercise, blasting his back and forcing it to build back stronger. These rows are another compound exercise that hit all of the major groups including the lats, trapezius, and rear deltoids to sculpt some serious shape into his rear upper body.

Finally, Patrick takes a seat for the final blast of back work, taxing his upper back, lats, and biceps. Notice that the bodybuilder uses a descending rep scheme for all exercises except for this final one, and makes sure to get the very best out of these seated back rows by adopting a pause at the end of each pull, in order to damage those muscle fibers under extra tension, leading to a heightened sate of hypertrophy when going heavy.

Whether or not this will be Damien Patrick’s most successful year at the Olympia remains to be seen, but with classic workouts like this one, he’s really put his back into progressing his position.

The 2025 Olympia final will take place October 9 to 12 in Las Vegas. For more information click here.

To follow Damien Patrick’s bodybuilding journey on Instagram, click here.