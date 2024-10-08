Adventures keep you young. They provide excitement, motivation, and something to look forward to. So take that trip, go on that adventure, and stay fit in the process. You’ll find that the journey itself is the key to a healthier, happier you, no matter your age.

Sometimes however, leaving the comfort of your home gym or neighborhood training facility leave many people struggling to maintain any type of consistent training program. That doesn’t need to be the case. With a solid program, you can be able to continue your training all the way up to game day, with no distractions or lack of motivation.

Here we provide a detailed nine-week program to keep you on the path to staying young, fit, and healthy.

Programming Guide:

For Strength: 3-5 sets of 6-12 reps at RPE (Rating of Perceived Exertion) 8-9, Rest 2-3 minutes.

For Hypertrophy: 3-6 sets of 8-15 reps at RPE 7-8, Rest 45-90 seconds.

For Endurance: 3-4 sets of 15+ reps at RPE 6-8, Rest 30-60 seconds.

The 9-week progressive program For Any Adventure

Weeks 1-3

Warm-up: 10-15 minute dynamic warmup

Day 1 Full-Body Strength: Circuit 1.

A1. Kettlebell Goblet Squat to Box

A2. Single Arm Dumbbell Row

A3. Tall Plank Hold (20-60 seconds)

B1. Landmine Romanian Deadlift

B2. Half Kneeling Landmine Overhead Press

B3. Short Lever Side Plank Hold (20-60 seconds)

C1. Band Resisted Triceps Push-Downs

C2. Dumbbell Hammer Curls

Day 2 Cardio/Conditioning

A. Cardio of Choice: 2 minutes at Moderate Intensity on 2 minutes at Low Intensity x 5 Rounds

B. 30 seconds on 30 seconds off of the following circuit (3-5 rounds)

1. Side to Side Shuffles 10-30 yards

2. Bunny Hops

3. Hard Style Forearm Plank

C. 5-8 minutes Cardio of Choice at Low to Moderate Intensity

Day 3 Full Body Strength

A1. Kettlebell Deadlift

A2. Dumbbell Floor Chest Press

B1. Body Weight or Dumbbell Goblet Reverse Lunge

B2. Half Kneeling Cable Lat Pull-Down

C1. Deadbug For Time (30-60 seconds)

C2. Dual Kettlebell March in Place for Time (30-60 seconds)

Cool-Down: 5-10 minute recovery breathing or full body foam roll

Weeks 4-6

Warm-up: 10-15 minute dynamic warmup

Day 1 Full-Body Strength: Circuit 1.

A1. Dual (or Single) Kettlebell Goblet with Slow Lowering Tempo

A2. Single Arm Single Leg Dumbbell Row

A3. Tall Plank to Downward Dog

B1. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift

B2. Half Kneeling Dumbbell Overhead Press

B3. Long Lever Side Plank Hold

C1. Cable Machine Triceps Push-Downs

C2. Dumbbell Biceps Curls

Day 2 Cardio/Conditioning

A. Cardio of Choice: 2 minutes at Moderate Intensity on 90 seconds at Low Intensity x 6 Rounds

B. EMOM Circuit: 6-8 Minutes

1. 20 Jumping Jacks

2. 20 Bicycle Crunches Per Side

C. 8-10 minutes Cardio of Choice at Moderate Intensity

Day 3 Full Body Strength

A1. Dual Kettlebell Deadlift

A2. Dumbbell Chest Press

B1. Dual Dumbbell Reverse Lunge

B2. V- Grip Cable Lat Pull-Down

C1. Hollow-Body Hold (30-60 seconds)

C2. Single Arm Kettlebell March in Place for Time (30-60 seconds)

Cool-Down: 5-10 minute recovery breathing or full body foam roll

Weeks 7-9

Warm-up: 10-15 minute dynamic warmup

Day 1 Full-Body Strength: Circuit 1.

A1. Safety Squat Bar or Dual Kettlebell Squat

A2. Single Arm Bird-Dog Row

A3. Tall Plank with Shoulder Taps (30-75 seconds)

B1. Barbell Romanian Deadlift

B2. Tall Kneeling Arnold Shoulder Press

B3. Side Plank Hip Thrusters

C1. Dumbbell Skull Crushers

C2. Dumbbell Zottman Biceps Curls

Day 2 Cardio/Conditioning

A. Cardio of Choice: 1-2 minutes at Moderate to High Intensity, 60-90 seconds at Low Intensity x 6-8 Rounds

B. EMOM Circuit (Every Minute on the Minute)- 6-10 Minutes

1. 10 Kettlebell Swings

2. 10 Incline or Floor Pushups

C. 10-15 minutes Cardio of Choice at Moderate Intensity or High Intensity every other minute.

Day 3 Full Body Strength

A1. Hex Bar Deadlift

A2. Barbell Bench Press

B1. Dual Dumbbell Reverse Lunge off 2–4-inch Deficit

B2. Wide- Grip Cable Lat Pull-Down, or Band Assisted Pull-ups

C1. Hollow-Body Hold + Band Pull apart (30-60 seconds)

C2. Dual or Single Kettlebell Farmers Carry (10-50 Feet)

Cool-Down: 5-10 minute recovery breathing or full body foam roll