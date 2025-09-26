When Julian Williams drives his board into the face of a wave, the movement looks effortless — a quick pop, an explosive rise, and a fluid turn that feels more like instinct than exertion. But behind that effortless display is hours in the gym fine-tuning the type of power and precision that separates weekend surfers from those competing on the world stage.

“It’s about staying light and explosive,” Williams says. “I don’t want to bulk up—I want to be able to move fast and stay balanced.”

That approach carried him into history this summer at the U.S. Open of Surfing, where the 23-year-old became the first Black Hawaiian to compete in the World Surf League after earning a coveted wildcard. His strength, conditioning, and mindset have been sharpened as much on land as in the water, a balance of plyometrics, core activation, breathwork, and stretching that builds the foundation for every wave he rides.

Now, as he readies for the next chapter of his career, Williams’ training routine is more than just a competitive edge—it’s also a form of representation. Through his competing in

The Training Behind Surfing’s Explosiveness

Williams’ training is a finely tuned balance between strength, endurance, and mobility, designed specifically to meet the demands of competitive surfing. In the weeks leading up to a contest, he splits his time between surfing two to three hours daily and hitting the gym three to five times per week, carefully tapering his gym work as the event approaches. “I try to keep it light in the gym, especially before the contest,” he explains. “I just want my muscles to feel ready, not tight. It’s about reminding them, ‘Hey, we’re about to start reacting really quick, so let’s get ready.’”

The exercises themselves are a mix of core and leg activation, functional movements, and explosive drills. Medicine ball twists build rotational power for turns and aerials, while jump squats and burpees mimic the pop-up movement and drive needed to attack the waves. Romanian deadlifts, Russian twists, and banded rotations round out the routine, giving him both stability

and fluidity. “A lot of what I do is foundational training,” Williams says. “It’s really just activating the core and legs, making sure my body is ready to move fast in every direction.”

Even during high-intensity workouts, Williams incorporates breath control, holding intervals for 20–30 seconds during medicine ball slams or lunges to simulate underwater pressure. “It’s about making your mind comfortable with situations you might not control in the water,” he says. The result is not just physical power, but mental readiness—an ability to stay calm and explosive under pressure.

Balancing Strength and Fluidity

For Williams, strength isn’t about bulk—it’s about mobility, flexibility, and staying light in the water. Recovery and stretching are as essential as lifting itself. After gym or surf sessions, he spends 30 minutes in quiet stretching, rolling out tight spots from head to toe, hitting the hips, knees, ankles, and especially the lower back. “I used to have a problem with my lower back,” he admits. “But the more I focused on mobility and stretching, the better I felt—and it really improved my pop-ups and power on the bottom of the wave.”

His gym sessions prioritize core and lower-body movements, but Williams makes sure no body part is neglected. Push-ups, planks, and functional upper-body work keep him balanced, while light, controlled weight training ensures he maintains strength without sacrificing nimbleness. Nutrition complements this approach. Partnering with Organic Gorilla protein bars for pre- and post-surf fuel, he keeps his body light, energized, and ready for action. “What you put in your body ultimately affects how you operate in the water and outside of the water,” he says.

Even the mental component reflects this balance. Visualization and strategic planning allow him to react instinctively during heats without overthinking. Music, cultural work on a taro patch, and hikes with family provide mental reprieves, letting him separate from the ocean while keeping his body and mind primed for performance.

Breaking Barriers in Surfing’s Lineup

Beyond the physical and mental preparation, Williams carries a cultural significance. At the U.S. Open, he became the first Black Hawaiian to compete in the WSL (World Surf League), a milestone years in the making. “

I knew I could get myself there, I just didn’t know when,” he recalls, reflecting on a childhood memory of stealing pro surfer’s Julian William’ parking sign — that read “Julian’s Mom’s Parking Spot” as a keepsake and motivation, telling his mom that that spot would soon be hers. That memory now feels prophetic—a young boy dreaming of the very moment he ultimately realized.

Williams used the pressure and attention as fuel rather than a distraction. “Even though I didn’t advance through that round, I was able to surf and show people, this is how I surf, this is where

we are, and this is where we’re meant to be,” he says. His approach embodies both performance excellence and cultural representation—proving that preparation, skill, and discipline can carve out space in a sport historically lacking diversity at the elite level.

Community and Culture

This ethos extends naturally into A Great Day in the Stoke, a surf festival that Williams calls the biggest conduit for his career. The festival provides not only exposure but also a platform for Black surfers to connect, compete, and inspire the next generation. “I want to see people better than me,” he says. “Because that means there’s going to be better representation. The more competitors that come in, the more younger generations we’re able to inspire to get closer to the water.”

Williams’ long-term vision stretches beyond competition. He hopes to open a surf school providing access and training for underserved youth, combining his understanding of physical preparation, headspace management, and cultural heritage. It’s a full-circle mission: the training that fuels his performance also equips him to lead and lift a community.

The Next Wave

On the waves, Julian Williams moves with the effortless explosiveness of a seasoned pro. Behind that motion is a regimen of targeted strength work, mobility, breath control, and mental strategy—a process as meticulous as it is intentional. Off the waves, he channels that same energy into community and culture, mentoring young surfers and elevating minority representation in the sport.

In Williams’ world, fitness isn’t just a tool for performance; it’s a platform for purpose. Each pop-up, each twist in the wave, and each hour in the gym is a statement: that excellence, representation, and discipline can ride the same wave. And with A Great Day in the Stoke, he’s not just competing—he’s creating space for the next generation to stand tall and ride alongside him.

Julian Williams’ Surf-Strength Workout

Total Time: ~60 minutes

Warm-Up & Mobility (10 minutes)

Neck rolls: 2 sets, 30 seconds each direction

Arm circles + shoulder mobility: 2 sets, 20 each direction

90/90 hip openers: 2 sets, 45 seconds per side

Ankle rolls: 2 sets, 20 each direction

Dynamic stretches: walking lunges + torso twist, inchworms, side shuffles

Explosive Power & Strength (25 minutes)

(Perform in supersets, rest 60–75 seconds between rounds)

Superset 1 – Legs & Core (4 rounds)

Box Jump Squats: 10 reps

Medicine Ball Rotational Slam: 12 reps per side

Superset 2 – Functional Push & Pull (3 rounds)

Burpees (pop-up simulation): 12 reps

Push-Ups w/ Shoulder Tap: 12 reps

Superset 3 – Posterior Chain & Core (3 rounds)

Romanian Deadlift: 12 reps (using moderate weight)

Plank w/ Knee-to-Elbow: 12 per side

Endurance & Breathwork Circuit (15 minutes)

3 rounds, minimal rest — train both stamina & calm under stress

Jump Squats: 15 reps

Walking Lunge: (hold inhale for 3–5 steps, exhale for 3–5 steps): 20 steps

Medicine Ball Rotational Throw: 12 per side

30-second breath hold plank: (hold after exhale for added challenge)

Cool-Down & Recovery (10 minutes)

Foam roll (hamstrings, quads, lats): 2 minutes each

Stretching (hamstrings, hip flexors, shoulders): 30 seconds each

Deep breathing: 4-second inhale, 6-second exhale: 2 minutes

Follow Julian on Instagram @julian.williams