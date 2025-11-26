Sam Sulek has come a long way since he uploaded his first gym vlogs back in 2023, and as of Nov. 24, 2025, is celebrating his one thousandth video. Time has been good to Sulek, who became a bona fide IFBB Pro earlier this year and now boasts more than 4.3 million YouTube subscribers. To celebrate, Sulek swapped a crazy party with a wild gym session and got his sweat on with what he called his “Badass Arm Day” Workout—and you’re invited to try it for yourself.

“Today is a special one,” said Sulek, observing the importance of his 1,000th YouTube video (while also noting that he’d already joined TikTok before this platform). The rising bodybuilding star reflected, by recounting one of his mantras: “After one lift you’re not gonna notice jack, after two lifts same thing. A hundred, five hundred, a thousand, now you’re getting into some ground. Now, new things are starting to happen.”

Here’s a perfect illustration of the type of intense workout that has made things happen for this dedicated gentleman.

Sam Sulek’s Badass Arm Day Workout

The big man works to failure, so he attempted partial reps in addition to the full ones listed below, “burning out,” as he calls it, with those partials.

Seated Cable Bicep Curl — 1 x 16 Reps, 1 x 12 Reps, 1 x 11 Reps

Triceps Pushdowns superset with Preacher Curls:

Triceps Pushdowns — 1 x 12 Reps

— 1 x 12 Reps Straight Bar Preacher Curls — 1 x 6 Reps

— 1 x 6 Reps Triceps Pushdowns — 1 x 11 Reps

— 1 x 11 Reps EZ Bar Preacher Curls — 1 x 9 Reps

— 1 x 9 Reps Triceps Pushdowns — 1 x 7 Reps

The Bicep/Triceps Finisher:

Seated Dumbbell Bicep Curls — 1 x 7 Reps

— 1 x 7 Reps Triceps Pushdown Machine — 1 x 12 Reps, 1 x 12

Bonus move:

Triceps Cable Pushdowns

Workout Breakdown

Sulek’s arm workout for this session involved training the biceps and triceps separately before giving them what he described as overlapping movements. “Half the reason for that is, I wanna finish the lift fully pumped,” explained Sulek. “I don’t want to pose down and think, ‘Okay my triceps are kinda deflated a little, or my biceps are kinda deflated a little.’”

Sulek’s method for maximizing his muscle involved providing both the biceps and triceps with some individual attention before going all out on both muscle groups with supersets. He got started by sitting down and resting on an incline, gripping the EZ bar for some heavy cable bicep curls. He completed around 16 full reps before failure took hold, going even heavier in the second set. The young IFBB Pro explained that he embraces failure rather than staying in a comfort zone while wearing “a full matching outfit.” Sulek asks, “you can walk the walk, but can you pump the pump?” Noting that “you have to reach the line to know where it is.” Having found that line, he kept with the same weight for the third set.

For his second exercise, Sulek reached for the rope to perform triceps pushdowns. He notes that while he likes to go heavy as explained in the previous exercise, this should never get in the way of the functionality of the move in order to “leverage mechanical tension” rather than over doing it. “I’m gonna do’em slow, and really hold at the bottom,” he explained of his execution. Sulek superset the triceps pushdowns with preacher curls so that both his biceps and triceps would have little time to rest.

“I’m gonna go a little bit of a wider grip,” explained the epic bodybuilder of his preacher curl approach. “So that my hands are, like, in a natural movement path.” He then switched to the EZ bar for the second set of preacher curls, improving his rep count to around 9 full reps. Sulek made his final set of triceps pushdowns the heaviest, blasting out 7 seriously heavy completed reps before burning out once again with partials.

Nearing the end of his arm workout with two finishers, Sulek explained that the dumbbell bicep curl is one of his favorite bicep movements, and as such, he likes it to be “slow and controlled.” After 7 solid reps, his biceps were spent. That just left one more move for his triceps, so the shredded social media star chose the triceps extension / pullover machine to perform triceps pushdowns by standing with his face towards the machine.

Sulek said he would end the workout with a final set of cable triceps pushdowns, but this wasn’t shown in his workout video, so we’ll call it a bonus move for those who are still hungry for more! The man-mountain completed his milestone video by reflecting that it is around seven years since he began lifting weights seriously, and has barely taken 10 rest days per year since then. The social media star ended the celebratory video with his obligatory pose down, revealing an incredible physique as he trains towards the Arnold in both the USA and the UK next march.

Congratulations on 1,000 videos, Mr. Sulek! To subscribe to Sam Sulek on YouTube, click here.