Let’s be honest, for most guys, one of the main reasons to get a pump going at the gym is to build sleeve busting biceps that Olympia champions like Jay Cutler have amassed. Fortunately, the man himself is always giving when it comes to passing down the moves that work best for him, and in this case, it seems that there’s one awesome arm exercise that is at the top of his list.

While the regular dumbbell bicep curl is one of the most repeated exercises in the free weight area of your local gym, there are other ways and means to win at building brilliant biceps explained the four-time Mr Olympia kingpin in a recent Instagram demonstration. “We’re gonna focus on the cambered bar curl,” Cutler schooled his 5.5 million followers.

Why Use a Cambered Bar for Bicep Curls?

Cutler’s cambered bar of choice here is also known as an EZ-curl bar. Not only do some studies show that using a bar activates the biceps better than dumbbells, but many people find the shape more accessible for their grip, requiring less rotation in the wrist and avoiding potential strains while upping the loading potential.

Jay Cutler Demonstrates Cable Bicep Curls with a Cambered Bar

“Now, what I love about the cables is that constant tension,” explained Cutler. “So, what I like to do is get that nice stretch.” The bodybuilding legend says that the tension from lowering the weighted plates on a cable machine is more constant than the sudden drop you get from a falling dumbbell. “We’re still gonna focus on 10 or 12 repetitions,” he said. “Really getting that contraction, and not necessarily powering or cheating through the movements.”

Cutler says that another advantage of cable curls is that you are more locked to the ground, leading to better form. “Now, with the free weights I tend to move a little but more of my body whereas (with) the cables I’m a little more stationary,” he explained. “This is more of a concentrated movement, contractive, and really, really good for you guys looking for that crazy pump.”

Cutler begins his demo by picking up the bar to around waist-height and then leans a little backwards so that his chest is further away from the cable station than his feet. The big man then keeps his legs and torso as still as possible while lifting the bar and curling his arms until his hands reach head height.

Note that Cutler maintains a controlled and consistent speed as he focuses on the movement and slows it down for that all-important time under tension. “Hitting these curls with the cables as opposed to free weights is gonna help with keeping the tension throughout the full range of motion,” he explained. “And make(s) is more difficult to let momentum do any of the work! Give these a try next time you’re hitting biceps!”

