Sometimes we get too comfortable with our regular gym routine, and that includes our gym. One of the biggest drawbacks of being away from your go-to gym is our dependency on more fancy equipment. You don’t have to worry about being creative because of your access to all the gym toys. However, the most significant advantages to being on the road is the opportunity to become innovative with what’s around you in comes the bodyweight band workout that you can do pretty much anywhere.

If you’re the type who likes to maintain their gains while away from the gym, The Fitness Maverick has got something special for you. Gareth Sapstead, MSc C.S.C.S. physique strength coach, provides an upper- and lower-body strength workout you can do anywhere, specifically for physique development and lean muscle gain.

All you’ll need is a resistance band—and you—to complete this band and bodyweight workout.

How to Do the Bodyweight Band Workout

Perform the A and B supersets for the prescribed sets and reps and all the sets and reps on the straight sets before moving on to the next exercise. Alternate between the upper and lower body workouts 3 or 4 times a week, or use them as standalone workouts when you drag yourself away from the buffet.

Upper Body Bodyweight Band Workout

1A. Resistance Band Face Pulls: 4 sets 12-15 reps

1B. Push-ups (use the resistance band to make it harder): 4 sets, 10-12 reps. Take 3 seconds to lower down, 1-second hold at the bottom, and explosive return to the top.

90 seconds rest between supersets.

2A. Band straight-arm lat pulldown: 3 sets 15-20 reps

2B. Single-arm band shoulder press : 3 sets, 10-15 on each arm.

90 seconds rest between supersets.

Band rear delt pulls: 3 sets, 15-20 on each arm, 60 seconds rest between sets.

3 sets, 15-20 on each arm, 60 seconds rest between sets. Seated band row 100s – Use the resistance band you have available and complete 100 reps in as few sets as possible with as little rest as possible. To perform the row, sit with your legs straight and loop the band underneath your feet.

Lower Body Bodyweight Band Workout

Warm Up

X Band walks: 2 sets x 60 seconds

Rest 60 seconds between sets.

2 sets x 60 seconds Rest 60 seconds between sets. Clam raises: 2 sets, 10-15 reps each side

Rest 90 seconds between sets.

Series A

1A. Reverse Nordic Curl (a.k.a., bodyweight leg extension): 3 sets, 10-15 reps

1B. Plank leg extensions: 3 sets, 10-15 reps

Rest 90 seconds between sets.

Series B

2A. Bodyweight single-leg hip thrust: 3 sets, 10-15 reps

2B. Bodyweight Bulgarian split-squat. (Use a slow eccentric tempo to add difficulty): 3 sets, 12-20 reps (each side)

Rest 90 seconds between sets.

Series C

3 sets 12-20 reps on each side, 90 seconds rest.

3A. Band single-leg Romanian deadlift: 3 sets, 15-20 reps (each leg)

3B. Ab walkouts: 3 sets, 6-8 reps

Rest 90 seconds between sets.