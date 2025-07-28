Are you short on time but still want to build strength? You don’t need a lengthy workout or a full gym—just a pair of dumbbells, a clock, and a commitment to give it your all for 15 minutes.

This dumbbell Every Minute On the Minute workout optimizes every second of training. You’ll switch between two compound moves, the dumbbell box front squat and the dumbbell bench press, doing four reps of each at the start of every minute. Simple? Yes. Easy? Not even close.

By the time your 15 minutes are over, you’ll have worked your legs, chest, shoulders, core, and your sweat glands. This workout is ideal when you’re not willing to accept time as an excuse for skipping your workout.

Why EMOM Workouts Are Great for Building Strength

Every Minute On the Minute training is one of the most time-efficient and effective methods for building strength and improving work capacity, especially when you’re short on time and big on gains.

Here’s how it works: you do a set number of reps at the start of each minute, then rest for the rest of the minute. The quicker you finish the reps with good form, the more rest you get, but the real magic of EMOM training for strength lies in:

Sounds like fun so far. But wait, there is more.

Tips For EMOM Training

A 15-minute EMOM may seem straightforward, but how you approach and perform it makes all the difference. These four tips will help you train smarter and harder.

You should feel challenged by the third and fourth reps, but not so smoked you can’t maintain good technique. Use a moderate to heavy load that respects your current strength while allowing you room to recover between rounds. Respect the Rest: Put the dumbbells down, catch your breath, sip some water, and prepare for the next minute. As fatigue builds, this brief recovery becomes your secret weapon to keep going.

The 15-Minute EMOM Strength Workout

After you have completed your warm-up:

Set a timer for 15 minutes.

At the top of each minute, perform four reps of each exercise back-to-back.

Rest for the remainder of the minute.

Repeat for 15 rounds.

Use the same weight for both exercises, with your weakest movement dictating the weight you will use. Aim to complete both exercises within 35 seconds. That leaves you 25 seconds to recover and get ready for the next round.

1A. Dumbbell Box Front Squat: 4 reps

Targets: Quads, glutes, core.

Form Tip: Don’t let your elbows drop. That keeps the dumbbells and your torso in good position.

1B. Dumbbell Bench Press: 4 reps

Targets: Chest, front delts, triceps.

Form Tips: Grip the dumbbells firmly, keep your wrists and elbows stacked, and avoid your elbows too far past your torso.

Programming Suggestions

This dumbbell EMOM workout isn’t just a time-saver; it’s a results driver. In 15 minutes, you target your lower body, upper body, and core, boost your conditioning, and build mental toughness with every minute.

Here’s how to make the most of the workout when you’re feeling sadistic.

As a standalone workout when your schedule is packed but you still want to move some iron.

when your schedule is packed but you still want to move some iron. As a finisher after a shorter workout or on a day when you want to sneak in extra volume.

After finishing, take a few minutes to cool down with walking, deep breathing, or mobility exercises, focusing on the hips, shoulders, and upper back. It helps flush out fatigue and sets you up for faster recovery.

Then you’ll be ready to go again, right?