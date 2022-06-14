The “Sleeveless” duo of Don Saladino and Frank Sepe recently took to Instagram Live on the Muscle & Fitness IG page to share a shoulders and triceps workout, and they want you to take it for a spin as well.

“There are so many different shoulder workouts. Today, we’re going to do a volume one,” Sepe said. He was grinding this one out while recovering from a bicep injury. So, instead of skipping the session completely, he found ways that he could still train around the injury and get an effective workout in.

“Doing a lot of high rep sets, supersets, trisets, so I don’t overload the arm.”

Both trainers show several ways to perform various exercises so you can target the muscle effectively while minimizing the risk of potential injuries. Saladino shared that Sepe isn’t the only one that has had to work around aches and pains.

“We’re all banged up at some point, right?” At the end of the day, the goal is to train the muscles effectively, and weight doesn’t have to be the barometer that determines that.

“We’re going to muscle exhaustion,” Sepe said. “When in doubt, go light.”

Both Saladino and Sepe shared the importance of finding ways to train so you can continue seeing results. Take this program for a spin by including each method that they share, and see what results you can develop along the way. Make sure you tune into Sleeveless every week to get more tips and tricks for other workouts. Sepe and Saladino go live on the @muscleandfitness Instagram page every Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM Eastern time. Replays of some episodes are also available on the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel.

The Shoulders and Triceps Workout

Front Plate Raise – 3-4 warm up sets, 3-4 work sets of 15-20 reps

Alternating Shoulder Press – 5 work sets of 15-20 reps

Standing Lateral Raise – 5 work sets of 15-20 reps with partials to failure

Rear Delt Cable Flye – 3-4 work sets of 10-12 reps

Lying Dumbbell Tricep Extension – 3-4 work sets of 15 reps

Superset: Rope Pushdown and Overhead Rope Extension – 3-4 work sets of 12-15 reps each

Bench Dip – 5 sets to failure

*Rest 45 seconds between sets or while your training partner is doing a set.