13 Things Every Fitness Beginner Needs to Know

6. How much rest do I need?

Certain exercises are far more demanding on the body than others and require more rest between sets. For example, a set of 15 reps of barbell squats will not only tax the thighs, glutes, and lower back, but will also have you breathing like a freight train. You may find that you need a good three to four minutes before you are ready to get to the next set. On the other hand, performing 15 dumbbell side laterals may only require 45 to 60 seconds of recovery time.

Another point to consider is what your primary goal is and how weight training will work best to reach it. Someone who’s in the gym to build massive size and power will want to rest for longer periods in between sets so as to be able to lift maximum weight for maximum reps. When you’re looking to burn body fat and increase endurance, it’s best to keep heart rate elevated and move quickly from set to set, even if the weights are lighter.

As for between workouts, you may find that as a beginner that a full day of rest is needed in between weight training sessions. However, as you progress and become more resilient, it’s possible to train for days without a break, just as long as you never work the same muscles two days in a row. Cardio can be done daily.