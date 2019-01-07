30 Surefire Ways to Lose Your Gut for Good

Typically, when someone aspires to having a better six-pack—or a six-pack, period—he or she does it with a sense of urgency. We assume this applies to you, too. You want a lean, shredded midsection ASAP. But how long does it take to get the abs you've always wanted? A few weeks? A few months? Unfortunately, it's not that simple—getting six-pack abs depends on many factors, one of which is your starting point. (If you already have a four-pack, for example, you may be just weeks away.)

Whatever your situation, we feel your urgency, and we'd like to help you do something about it today. Here, we give you 30 tips for burning the fat that's covering the washboard abs that lie beneath. All of these tips can be used throughout the course of a single day. (And as an added bonus for minding these tips, you'll actually burn fat while you sleep.) But, of course, don't stop after just one day. Follow as many of these tips as you can day in and day out, and soon enough the aforementioned starting point will be history.