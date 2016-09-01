5 Reasons You Need to Squat

When lifters discuss the most basic and fundamental compound exercises, the BB Squat is almost always at the forefront of the conversation. And this is for good reason, as there are few movements as effective for building mass, strength and power! However, because squats are also extremely exhausting and difficult, many trainees skip it, and instead choose to substitute far inferior exercises on leg day.

Well, I am here to provide 5 compelling reasons why this is a huge mistake if one is truly serious about making profound progress in the gym!