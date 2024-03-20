Is biohacking expensive? Not exactly there are natural (and sometimes free) at-home biohacks.

Does it require a science background? Not necessarily.

Is biohacking all about high-tech gadgets and lab tests? Not even close.

Biohacking was made popular by the likes of Dave Asprey, Ben Greenfield and Bryan Johnson who have had access to all of the above, and hence by association biohacking first became known as this fancy bro’s club.

Yet it’s also so much more accessible than that, and a lot more of us, both men and women, are likely engaging in these at-home biohacks without even knowing. Meditating, fasting or even having a consistent sleep schedule are free biohacks that have been found to improve a certain aspect of our mental or physical health.

We talked to Dr. James DiNicolantonio, a cardiovascular research scientist and best-selling author, to explore six natural, at-home biohacks that anyone may already have or is doing in their home.

What is Biohacking?

Biohacking is the art and science of optimizing your lifestyle and environment to improve your mental, emotional and physical health. From meditating to tweaking your diet, biohacking involves small, intentional changes that may have a significant impact on your overall health, vitality and longevity. While often touted as an exclusive club of high-tech gadgets and lab tests, another aspect of it is more of a practice that’s accessible to everyone. Whether it’s incorporating a morning sunlight routine, indulging in a warm bath with Epsom salts or surrounding yourself with air-purifying indoor plants, biohacking may be different for everyone, and it’s each individual’s unique pursuit to living a healthier, more vibrant life.

6 Natural and Free At-Home Biohacks

Morning sunlight

Now that we’ve set the clocks forward and the sun rises earlier, it’s the perfect time to open up the blinds and let that golden glow flood your home. Dr. DiNicolantonio says that “opening up the blinds to get morning sunlight (or ideally walking outside) can help to set your circadian rhythm to improve sleep.”

In addition to regulating your sleep cycle, morning sunlight exposure has been found to boost the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that contributes to feelings of happiness and well-being. Since serotonin is also a precursor for melatonin (the sleep hormone), research has shown that if you’re exposed to morning sunlight, your nocturnal melatonin production will occur sooner, and may help you fall asleep faster at night. And, if you struggle with insomnia, premenstrual syndrome or seasonal affective disorder, morning sunlight may also help offset those symptoms.

Cold bath

On the flip side, a cold bath or shower can have its own set of benefits. While it may not sound as inviting as a warm bath, a cold bath after exercise may help speed up recovery and reduce inflammation. The cold water causes blood vessels to constrict, which can reduce swelling and muscle soreness. This process, known as vasoconstriction, helps flush out metabolic waste products from your muscles and contributes to faster recovery.

DiNicolantonio notes, however, that if your goal is muscle hypertrophy and increased strength, then make sure to delay the cold bath for at least a few hours after strength training. This allows the initial inflammatory response to occur, which is necessary for muscle growth. For general recovery, reducing post-workout soreness and improving physical and mental resilience, a cold bath or shower is an age-old biohack worth adding to your routine.

Indoor plants

Optimizing your environment is just as much of a biohack as optimizing your behavior for better physical or mental health. Dr. DiNicolantonio says that indoor plants serve as a prime example of how small adjustments in your environment can yield significant health benefits. Incorporating indoor plants into your living space will create not only a more aesthetic appeal but also contribute to a healthier indoor atmosphere.

If you have a snake plant, or Sansevieria, you are already biohacking your air quality. They are easy to take care of and have been found to remove pollutants, such as benzene and formaldehyde from the air and convert carbon dioxide into oxygen at night. You can say hello to fresh air and enjoy a natural defense against airborne allergies.

A few other plants Dr. DiNicolantonio mentions are Aloe Vera, ZZ plant and Tulsi (or Holy Basil).

Plus, research suggests that being surrounded by indoor plants may have a positive impact on mental well-being, help reduce stress levels, improve mood and increase productivity.

Salt

Salt has got a bad rep lately, mostly due to the consumption of processed foods, which are loaded with sodium. If you prioritize whole foods, especially if you’re on a ketogenic diet, and stay away from ultra-processed goods, however, adding salt to your diet is OK. Dr. DiNicolantonio says “salt on the tongue in the morning washed down with water can help hydrate the body and improve energy, mood and focus.” Quantity matters too. He notes that anywhere from 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon of salt is an ideal amount.

Warm Bath

If you ever have trouble falling asleep, fix yourself a warm bath and let your body melt away into the evening. It might seem like a simple luxury, but there’s actual science behind it. Dr. DiNicolantonio explains that “a 20-minute warm bath before bed can help lower your core body temperature.” This drop in temperature, which is a compensatory reaction to the heat of the bath, signals to your body that it’s time to wind down. As your body cools after the bath, it mimics the natural temperature drop that is needed for you to fall asleep. This process may help you relax and ease into a deeper, more restful sleep.

Not only does a warm bath help with sleep, but it can also help soothe sore muscles and joints, providing relief after a long day. It’s a simple and accessible biohack that many of us can easily incorporate into our nightly routines.

Epsom Salt

Adding Epsom salt to your bath can take the benefits of a warm bath to the next level. Epsom salts are not actually salt that you’d sprinkle on your steak, but rather a compound of magnesium sulfate. When dissolved in warm water, it’s absorbed through the skin and may help replenish magnesium levels in the body.

Additionally, Dr. DiNicolantonio says “it can help with muscle soreness,” so may be an excellent post-workout recovery ritual. Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in more than 600 enzymatic reactions in the body, including muscle and nerve function, energy production and the regulation of blood pressure. The majority of the US and even the global population, however, is deficient in magnesium, according to research. Studies have found that many diseases, such as cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, bone health issues, respiratory illness as well as stress, depression, and anxiety are linked to inadequate levels of magnesium.

​​By adding Epsom salt to your bath, you’re not just indulging in a relaxing soak, but also giving your body a boost of this vital mineral. Dr. DiNicolantonio recommends soaking for about 20 minutes for optimal mineral absorption.