6 Signs You're Lifting Wrong

Sadly, achieving bigger muscles and a fitter physique isn’t as simple as randomly selecting a handful of exercises and squeezing out a rep or two with utter disregard for strategy or form. That means unless you have mutant genetics, sparking continuous muscle growth or fat loss requires strict attention to detail in terms of your training and recovery. Neglecting to do so will leave you frustrated from lack of progress, and quite possibly, on the shelf with an injury.

To help you avoid those drawbacks, we spoke with CrossFit coach Patrick Solano, CSCS. Here are six signs you need to take a look at your training style and make some key adjustments.