6 Space-Saving Exercises to Do When the Gym Is Packed

Whether its workout rush hour or there’s still some New Year’s resolution stragglers, a crowded gym can be a kick in the kettlebells—especially when it impedes your training. The annoyance compounds when you’re tight on time and can’t afford to run around the gym or wait for Teddy Broosevelt to finish his triple dropset of cheat curls in the squat rack.

The good news is that we have a contingency plan in place for when these situations arise. Matt Pudvah, C.S.C.S., the head strength coach at the Manchester Athletic Club in Massachusetts, recommends subbing in these six moves. They all require minimal equipment and only a few square feet of space and tax multiple muscle groups. At eight to 12 reps each, one round takes only about 10 minutes.

Run through these exercises once to supplement your workout, or do three rounds to make it your workout. Now, get to it.