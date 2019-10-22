7 Exercises for Training Around Achy Joints

It’s not unheard of for regular gymgoers to experience joint pain from repeatedly hitting up the squat rack and bench press.

At best, these nagging pains—in areas like the lower back, shoulders, and elbows—can slow you down. At worst, they can make you susceptible to a serious injury if you’re not careful.

If you’re experiencing chronic pain that persists outside the gym, then be sure to see a doctor. That said, the exercises on the following pages will allow you to train around an achy joint without taking away from your workout.