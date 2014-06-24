7 Leg-Busting Tips from an Olympic Weightlifter

1. Try Olympic Lifting

You may not want to step up on the platform to tackle a 400-pound clean-and-jerk but by occasionally building in the same kind of training used by these platform athletes, you can reap some of the size benefits.

Olympic weightlifting combines the speed of a 100-meter sprinter, flexibility and explosiveness of a gymnast and the raw power of a linebacker. So there’s a lot of muscle activity throughout all muscle fiber types when you train the Olympic lifts. When you’re doing a bench press or biceps curl, less goes into that. Every single fiber must fire at one speed for a successful Olympic lift, which means more total muscle is recruited.

Pro Tip: Find a reliable Olympic coach or competent competitor in your area to help teach you some of the moves and their components. You can’t learn it by videos and books—you need an expert. There are knee angles, hip angles, various pull stages…it’s much more technical than most standard lifts. You just want to learn the right way to do that to incorporate it into your program at your pace.